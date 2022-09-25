Stray Kids’ fans were treated to the best surprise by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds on STAY selca day

The biggest Stray Kids fan is in fact Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and every STAY will agree with that.

Ryan Reynolds recently joined the rest of the fandom and posted a stylish picture of himself in a red floral shirt with glasses on STAY selca day. He also added a popular Stray Kids’ song Red Lights to his social media story.

Fans were convinced that he was participating in STAY selca day. For those unversed, on this day, fans post cute pictures and selfies to show their love for Stray Kids’ members.

While most Stray Kids’ fans flooded the internet with photos and collages, similar to their favorite members, there was one superfan they couldn’t beat and it was Ryan Reynolds.

Fans also noticed how he deleted his initial story and re-uploaded the photo with Red Lights playing in the background. Perhaps, it is his favorite Stray Kids song?

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan reacts to Ryan Reynolds’ picture

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has proven yet again why he is the biggest Stray Kids fan on the planet. Leader Bang Chan, on the other hand, proved why he is faster than lightning when it comes to reacting to something online.

Bang Chan took to his live stream to react to Ryan Reynolds’ photo. He thanked him for his kind gesture, praised his pose, and termed it “sexy” as well.

He said:

“Thank you for playing our song. You really don’t have to do that, but thank you.”

STAYs took to social media to react to the Ryan Reynolds x Stray Kids moment as well, which has gone down in history as one of the most iconic moments. Take a look at the fan reactions.

“Ladies and Gents, Ryan Reynolds,” one fan wrote.

Bang Chan jokingly questioned his choice to use Red Lights. He later came to the conclusion that perhaps the actor was feeling a little spicy that day, hence he chose this song in particular.

Fans also appreciated the fact that he deleted his previous story and re-uploaded it with Red Lights.

Fans are hoping the eight-member group gets to collab with Ryan Reynolds. Perhaps they will compose the soundtrack for the next Deadpool film? We can hope, right?

The God's Menu singers first struck up a friendship with Ryan Reynolds when they put up a Deadpool-inspired performance on the survival show Kingdom: Legendary War.

The Hollywood star lavished praise on the K-pop group and that was the beginning of their strong bond.

Hence, when Ryan Reynolds put up his location as “Stayville” on Twitter, fans knew he was up to something on social media. True to his word, he joined them on STAY selca day with a cool photo.

Members of the group have often interacted with the actor on social media and in interviews. Ryan Reynolds also once sent Bang Chan a bottle of the Aviation drink, a brand owned by the actor himself, with the comment “Maximum Effort” written on it.

He also invited the leader to the movie premiere of Free Guy. Fans feel that the group has officially “adopted” Ryan Reynolds into their fold and we cannot wait to see more of them together. After all, Bang Chan is Ryan Reynolds’ new favorite Australian.

Stray Kids share ravishing group photos ahead of MAXIDENT comeback

Stray Kids also released a ravishing group photo ahead of their new album release, MAXIDENT.

The members are seen dressed in stylish outfits looking amazing. Previously, the group also released a new set of individual teaser images for their comeback.

MAXIDENT also includes the title track CASE 143, written, composed, and arranged by '3RACHA'. For those unversed, it is the subunit consisting of the members - Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han.

There are seven b-side songs, out of which three are by team '3RACHA', Can’t Stop is a joint collaboration between Seungmin and I.N. and finally, Taste, which is created by members Felix, Hyunjin, and Lee Know.

The group will release MAXIDENT on October 7, at 1:00 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

Fans are loving this mutual admiration between the eight-member group and Ryan Reynolds and would love to see them hang out together in person.

