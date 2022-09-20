Stray Kids’ Bang Chan refuses to show abs on live stream, talks about boundaries and respect

On episode 175 of his Channie’s Room, Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan talked about "respecting boundaries" when comments asking him to strip started pouring during the live stream, on September 18.
Fans praised the leader for his choice of words and thoughts while refusing to take his shirt off. The leader of the K-pop boy band mentioned that although he is comfortable to show his body to STAYs, he has to respect everyone and it was not “a very polite thing to do.” He stated:
"Respecting others is very very important. I can’t just take everything off here. I know this is my room… but you know, in front of you guys, I feel like it’s not a very polite thing to do because I’m doing a broadcast with you guys and I can’t just be comfortable."
He further added:
"I feel like it’s very rude of me to take everything off in my room. I know it’s my bed, it’s my room and everything… but I gotta respect you guys. This is all about respect.”
“I think it will be too much”: Stray Kids Bang Chan’s reaction to fans asking him to strip on live stream gains applause
On September 18, the Stray Kids’ leader switched on V LIVE for his weekly promise of Channie’s Room after bidding Seoul Special UNVEIL 11 concert audience a goodbye. It was a tough decision for fans to choose their top three favorite moments, but many had Bang Chan’s impressively toned abs up on the list.
Naturally, the topic popped up in the comments section during the broadcast too. Some fans wanted to see Bang Chan’s abs live, continuously asking the idol to strip and show his abs. After repeatedly refusing to do so in the nicest manner, he laughed and asked fans to stop since they had seen quite a lot on the same day.
The K-pop group leader after reading these comments, said that he needs to respect everyone’s boundaries and cannot bare his upper body, even though he was in his own room. Taking off his shirt in his room with neon pink and purple lighting also set up an atmosphere that the idol felt was inappropriate.
“Also, just the mood that my room has…I think it will be too much”
Bang Chan’s way of refusing and answering the question gained praise from his fans. He also talked about how he was “definitely not ready” to go shirtless on stage and needed to build up his confidence for it.
The 24-year-old artist’s weekly live stream corner, Channie’s Room, is thousands of fans’ safe space. The leader converses with fans, plays fans’ song recommendations, shares behind-the-scenes stories, reacts to videos, takes fans on virtual dates, and more.
Having some fans bombard quality time with requests to go shirtless infuriated the majority of the fandom.
Stray Kids are gearing up for their next release, a mini-album named MAXIDENT. Excitement for the album is high since they performed three unit songs from the upcoming album at the Seoul Special concerts. MAXIDENT will be released on October 7, 2022.