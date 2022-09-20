Stray Kids’ Bang Chan refuses to show abs on live stream, talks about boundaries and respect

On episode 175 of his Channie’s Room, Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan talked about "respecting boundaries" when comments asking him to strip started pouring during the live stream, on September 18.

Fans praised the leader for his choice of words and thoughts while refusing to take his shirt off. The leader of the K-pop boy band mentioned that although he is comfortable to show his body to STAYs, he has to respect everyone and it was not “a very polite thing to do.” He stated:

"Respecting others is very very important. I can’t just take everything off here. I know this is my room… but you know, in front of you guys, I feel like it’s not a very polite thing to do because I’m doing a broadcast with you guys and I can’t just be comfortable."

He further added:

"I feel like it’s very rude of me to take everything off in my room. I know it’s my bed, it’s my room and everything… but I gotta respect you guys. This is all about respect.”

yas ⤮ @beyondyasmin “i gotta respect you guys…it’s al about the respect” — bang chan “i gotta respect you guys…it’s al about the respect” — bang chan 💗 https://t.co/BzzrdReM31

“I think it will be too much”: Stray Kids Bang Chan’s reaction to fans asking him to strip on live stream gains applause

On September 18, the Stray Kids’ leader switched on V LIVE for his weekly promise of Channie’s Room after bidding Seoul Special UNVEIL 11 concert audience a goodbye. It was a tough decision for fans to choose their top three favorite moments, but many had Bang Chan’s impressively toned abs up on the list.

Cricket @monstplaza Chan spinning it like he wants to respect us by not taking off his clothes when it's really that fans should be respecting him by not asking him to do things he's uncomfortable with. Chan spinning it like he wants to respect us by not taking off his clothes when it's really that fans should be respecting him by not asking him to do things he's uncomfortable with.

Naturally, the topic popped up in the comments section during the broadcast too. Some fans wanted to see Bang Chan’s abs live, continuously asking the idol to strip and show his abs. After repeatedly refusing to do so in the nicest manner, he laughed and asked fans to stop since they had seen quite a lot on the same day.

한나 ⤮ @naurnotchan he even stopped while dancing just to look at bang chan showing his abs from the big screen he even stopped while dancing just to look at bang chan showing his abs from the big screen 😭 https://t.co/uToOikdNun

Umi 🐺 @ustay0801 SO MANY HANDS ON CHAN’S VERY DEFINED ABS, LEE KNOW’S GROWL WHEN HE SAW THE SAID ABS, BANG CHAN’S BEAUTIFUL DIMPLY SMILE. HOW TO PAY ATTENTION????? SO MANY HANDS ON CHAN’S VERY DEFINED ABS, LEE KNOW’S GROWL WHEN HE SAW THE SAID ABS, BANG CHAN’S BEAUTIFUL DIMPLY SMILE. HOW TO PAY ATTENTION????? https://t.co/i66yxn8TJP

The K-pop group leader after reading these comments, said that he needs to respect everyone’s boundaries and cannot bare his upper body, even though he was in his own room. Taking off his shirt in his room with neon pink and purple lighting also set up an atmosphere that the idol felt was inappropriate.

“Also, just the mood that my room has…I think it will be too much”

Bang Chan’s way of refusing and answering the question gained praise from his fans. He also talked about how he was “definitely not ready” to go shirtless on stage and needed to build up his confidence for it.

The 24-year-old artist’s weekly live stream corner, Channie’s Room, is thousands of fans’ safe space. The leader converses with fans, plays fans’ song recommendations, shares behind-the-scenes stories, reacts to videos, takes fans on virtual dates, and more.

🔥LUMO IS NOT SPOILER FREE🔥 @skzfiend how does bang chan consistently make channie’s room such a safe space every week i hope he never feels pressured to keep it this way but i greatly appreciate what he does how does bang chan consistently make channie’s room such a safe space every week i hope he never feels pressured to keep it this way but i greatly appreciate what he does

Having some fans bombard quality time with requests to go shirtless infuriated the majority of the fandom.

mia | maxident 10/7 @LlXlERACHA like asking chan to strip on vlive sounds like a normal question to y'all? it's one thing to talk about these things on the tl or within your gcs but did literally going on his LIVE & asking him that PERSONALLY sound like a good idea???? like asking chan to strip on vlive sounds like a normal question to y'all? it's one thing to talk about these things on the tl or within your gcs but did literally going on his LIVE & asking him that PERSONALLY sound like a good idea????

ri know ♡ @pinkleebok asking chan to ‘strip’ or take of his clothes during his live is disgusting tbh pls seek help if u cant separate performing from real life ur a weirdo asking chan to ‘strip’ or take of his clothes during his live is disgusting tbh pls seek help if u cant separate performing from real life ur a weirdo

Cristina || Ma⤨ident¹⁴³ || I-STAY💖 @Cristina3943 냥 @homeskz “respecting others is very important.. so in front of u it’s not a very polite thing to do so i feel like it’s very rude of me to take everything off in my room. i gotta respect u guys. this is all about respect.. the mood my room has.. it would be too much” remember this please. “respecting others is very important.. so in front of u it’s not a very polite thing to do so i feel like it’s very rude of me to take everything off in my room. i gotta respect u guys. this is all about respect.. the mood my room has.. it would be too much” remember this please. Please stop asking Chan to take his clothes off. Let’s show a little decency. twitter.com/homeskz/status… Please stop asking Chan to take his clothes off. Let’s show a little decency. twitter.com/homeskz/status…

🍿🥰 @layeredcloud Those who kept asking chan to take his clothes off have the most disgusting behavior istg if I were him I would've punched them in the face and left Those who kept asking chan to take his clothes off have the most disgusting behavior istg if I were him I would've punched them in the face and left

💙💛★ JORDY ⤮ 🐺 | 🧷 /semi ia @MischievousChan No bc the way he explained that if he was going to take his clothes off he would do it in front of us bc he’ll feel most comfortable with us but just said that in his room during a live wouldn’t be respectful to do so is so sweet of him! It’s nice to know that he trusts us so No bc the way he explained that if he was going to take his clothes off he would do it in front of us bc he’ll feel most comfortable with us but just said that in his room during a live wouldn’t be respectful to do so is so sweet of him! It’s nice to know that he trusts us so

🐏☔️ 💓¹⁴³ @notevenaminute chan trying to be as polite as possible at people asking him to get undressed and asking for respect but still people are asking wtaf stay be normal please i'm begging chan trying to be as polite as possible at people asking him to get undressed and asking for respect but still people are asking wtaf stay be normal please i'm begging

tell the citadel, MAXIDENT 07.OCT🎶💗 @codito30001 I'm glad Bang Chan is explaining his boundaries and that everything depends on context. I hope people respect that and take him seriously uwu I'm glad Bang Chan is explaining his boundaries and that everything depends on context. I hope people respect that and take him seriously uwu

lara IS NOT READY FOR MAXIDENT ⤮ @ladorokii Aka you don’t have to take your clothes off just cause someone asks you to, well done Chan Aka you don’t have to take your clothes off just cause someone asks you to, well done Chan https://t.co/ZleUopoR84

Bin's Jut @methatwaspure @chvnnieloml And also that he can report disrespectful comments on the live app and other platforms. @chvnnieloml And also that he can report disrespectful comments on the live app and other platforms.

Stray Kids are gearing up for their next release, a mini-album named MAXIDENT. Excitement for the album is high since they performed three unit songs from the upcoming album at the Seoul Special concerts. MAXIDENT will be released on October 7, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far