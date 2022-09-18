Fans hilariously react to Stray Kids’ stylists censoring Lee Know’s shirt at MANIAC UNVEIL concert

To avoid profanity, Stray Kids’ stylists ended up censoring a popular English band’s name on Lee Know’s T-shirt at a recent concert.

The self-producing eight-member group performed their first night of the MANIAC Seoul Special UNVEIL 11 concert at KSPO Dome on September 17, 2022. One outfit that evoked a hilarious and bewildered response was Lee Know’s T-shirt that had the punk rock band Sex Pistols' name written on it.

elise @hwangsamericano THEY CENSORED THE SHIRT HDJSHD THEY CENSORED THE SHIRT HDJSHD https://t.co/NfcOY6VeAn

As soon as Lee Know walked the stage wearing the graphic T-shirt, fans noticed that the group’s stylist covered the first word of the band’s name with a tape. It threw them off guard and made them laugh since they believed the stylists might not have known that it was a popular English band’s name.

Stray Kids stylists’ recent censoring draws hilarious responses

Stray Kids’ MANIAC Seoul Special UNVEIL 11 was a successful concert. Multiple keywords trended on Twitter as the group teased fans with unit performances from their upcoming album MAXIDENT. While dance stages and a few adorable antics became a part of Twitter chatter, censoring dance leader Lee Know’s outfit elicited a surprising response.

The idol wore a graphic Sex Pistols T-shirt with phrases “anarchy is the key,” “obey,” and the band’s name, among other things. While Lee Know looked dapper in the outfit, a tape on the band's name startled fans. The majority of the reaction was funny as they wondered out loud about the stylists’ choices.

승확행 🐾 Store 📌 @leeminnow idk if i have a picture but lino definitely wore a shirt at the middle(ish) of the concert that said "anarchy is the key... do it yourself... is the melody... s-x pistols (except s-x is censored by tape)" lmao idk if i have a picture but lino definitely wore a shirt at the middle(ish) of the concert that said "anarchy is the key... do it yourself... is the melody... s-x pistols (except s-x is censored by tape)" lmao

Many fans commented that Stray Kids’ stylists could have found another shirt other than taping a famous band’s name. Some fans were even puzzled about where the JYP Entertainment employees even brought the outfits from. Another exhibit in the same stylist fiasco was Hyunjin’s T-shirt which had “God saves the capitalist” printed on it.

elise @hwangsamericano “god save the capitalist” WHERE ARE THEIR STYLISTS GETTING THESE SHIRTS FROM ?! “god save the capitalist” WHERE ARE THEIR STYLISTS GETTING THESE SHIRTS FROM ?! https://t.co/t4v6aSGywE

One Twitter user, @changbits, said that it was “hilarious” that Stray Kids were wearing another band’s T-shirt in their concert. Another mentioned that the men were “going halal.”

The K-pop industry has previously landed in controversies for wearing clothes with cuss words or messages that may seem inappropriate for a traditional Korean audience.

Stray Kids give fans a ‘taste’ of their new album, MAXIDENT, at the Seoul concert

On August 4, 2022, Stray Kids announced their last two shows (September 17 and 18) rounding off their world tour with MANIAC Seoul Special UNVEIL 11. The first day of the show was a delightful surprise.

The group stunned the fans by releasing a highlight medley for their upcoming album, MAXIDENT, amidst loud cheers during the concert. They also performed the much-awaited unit songs, 3RACHA’s 3RACHA, DanceRacha’s TASTE and VocalRacha’s Can’t Stop, along with Circus Korean version and Mixtape: TIME OUT.

The first four songs will be included in the upcoming album. On the other hand, the music video for Mixtape: Time Out was released in July this year. The powerful, sultry, and dreamy performances raised fans’ anticipation for the comeback by multiple folds.

However, fans will have to wait nearly three weeks since MAXIDENT won’t release until October 7, 2022.

