5 times K-pop girl group stylists faced the wrath of fans

For decades, the issue of sexualizing female bodies has persisted. The K-pop industry is also to blame for idols wearing revealing and uneasy clothing. From extremely tight, almost suffocating bodycon dresses to tiny and uncomfortable shorts, K-pop girl group stylists have been called out on numerous occasions.

Not only do such outfits make female K-pop idols extremely cautious, but it also impacts their performance on stage. Countless instances of female artists restricting their movements while dancing has been captured on camera, indicating a much-needed shift in the clothing pattern.

While fashion criticism is not new to the K-pop industry, girl group stylists frequently face the wrath of fans and are accused of various offenses such as not considering the idols' views or following a pattern of styles.

In light of this, let’s take a look at some of the instances where K-pop girl group stylists faced the wrath of fans.

Five times, K-pop girl group stylists were mocked

1) Yuna’s over-the-top outfit

ITZY’s Yuna made headlines after some photos of the K-pop idol walking towards the filming site for KBS's music show Music Bank went viral. The then-17-year-old wore a black short dress with see-through sleeves, ripped stockings, and boots.

JYP Entertainment's stylists were chastised by netizens for dressing a then-minor in such an "outlandish outfit for an underage member." The ITZY member, who is now 18 years old, continues to make headlines due to her hourglass figure and body proportions.

2) Nayeon’s infamous fan-meet dress

TWICE’s star member Nayeon, who also made her solo debut with the single POP!, is a stunning and gorgeous artist. However, her stylists have often been under deep scrutiny for donning her in uncomfortable outfits.

Nayeon attended the 2018 fansign event for TWICE's mini-album Summer Nights wearing a long black dress with a deep and plunging neckline. Despite her stunning outfit, she was visibly unsettled and kept covering her cleavage with her hair and a plushie.

3) Joy’s Fact Music tiny dress

Red Velvet’s Joy wore a tiny black dress at the 2019 Fact Music Awards red carpet and fans couldn’t help but notice how tiny it was. They chastised the stylists for dressing her in "extremely revealing" gowns and noticed a pattern.

Netizens spotted how the K-pop idols incessantly pulled down her dress and restricted her movements. They also brought up the issue of sexualizing women and female artists in particular, and rightly so.

4) Minah’s uber-short white dress

This infamous gown, which the Girl's Day member was forced to wear at the 2015 Korean Popular Culture & Arts Awards red carpet event, drew a lot of criticism. The dress was the shortest the K-pop idol had ever worn.

Minah not only looked visually anxious about her revealing outfit but was tremendously cautious, keeping her hands in front of her at all times. Even with minimal movements, the dress was a nightmare to carry for Minah. The constant glances at her outfit and the restricted baby steps were reason enough for netizens to drag down the stylists.

5) Irene’s 2016 SBS Gayo dress

Red Velvet’s Irene often makes headlines for being styled in immensely tiny and short outfits and however upsetting that might be, her stylists take no accountability. Her appearance at the 2016 SBS Gayo Daejun red carpet event became a hot topic among fans.

Her little black dress barely covered her upper thighs as she walked. She kept her hand every time she moved. This isn't the only thing that has enraged her fans. Her stylists were called out for dressing her in similarly unflattering outfits for the 2017 Golden Disk Awards and one episode of M! Countdown.

While there are idols like Hwasa who come under fire for merely choosing their outfits bold and otherwise, not all artists are given the choice.

The trend of stylists dressing female K-pop idols in short, unflattering outfits persists. Despite the fact that fans have repeatedly expressed their dissatisfaction and demanded accountability, agencies and stylists have chosen to ignore the serious issue.

