Red Velvet's Joy and NCT's Doyoung radiate sibling energy in 2022 Dream Concert behind-the-scenes video

Red Velvet’s Joy and NCT’s Doyoung are the latest idols to show that friendship can blossom even in the competitive K-pop music industry.

Many K-pop idols have previously helped dispel the notion that the different groups and music labels are always at odds with each other. The industry boasts warmth and camaraderie underneath the tough and fierce exterior.

Red Velvet recently uploaded a video on the group’s official YouTube channel, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their stellar 2022 Dream Concert experience.

The girl group performed many of their beloved tracks, much to the pleasure of their fans. The group members, Joy, Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy, presented their spectacular choreography to Feel My Rhythm and earned praises for their famous “Blow Confetti” dance step at the concert.

The group’s fans are familiar with this iconic dance step, but one person in the audience, NCT’s Doyoung, confessed that he didn’t know the step. Upon hearing this, Joy amusingly scolded Doyoung, and their interaction radiated sibling energy, which fans thoroughly enjoyed.

Red Velvet impressed the internet with their stellar performances at the Dream Concert 2022. The group performed the tracks from their latest album, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm, and made the crowds go wild with excitement.

The quartet garnered praise for their brilliant choreography and vocals at the concert. In between the sets, the members chatted with the audience, and revealed that they were anxious backstage after meeting fans for the first time in a while. Despite their nervousness, the girls were delighted to be reunited with their fans.

As the group performed their last track, Feel My Rhythm, Joy enacted the iconic “Blow Confetti” step and received loud applause from the audience. She also took time out to teach fans the popular dance move.

In the group’s behind-the-scenes video, NCT’s Doyoung can be seen visiting the girls and having a conversation with them since he was the emcee for the concert. When asked if he knew the “Blow Confetti” dance step, he replied in the negative.

Red Velvet’s Joy expressed her disappointment, bringing their sibling energy to the forefront. She then taught him the famous choreography, and fans loved watching the process in the video.

Joy and Doyoung have been close friends ever since their days as SM Entertainment trainees. They also recorded a special holiday stage together on Inkigayo back in 2016 and performed a duet called First Christmas.

Their close bond and frequent hilarious interactions prove that the K-pop music industry also makes way for beautiful, lifelong friendships.

Joy has candidly spoken about her future endeavors and stated that she wishes to create new solo music soon. Her aim is to experiment with different genres and different concepts so that her musical creations can be truly unique. SM Entertainment has not released any news regarding Joy’s comeback as a soloist, but fans are eagerly awaiting an update.

