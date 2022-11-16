Why is Jimmy Fallon trending on Twitter? Death claims debunked as memes take over social media 

On November 14, rumors of Jimmy Fallon’s death circulated across Twitter. Netizens were stunned by the announcement, which led to the hashtag “RIPJimmyFallon” trending on the social media platform. However, the news is not true. The late-night show host is alive and well.

Twitter page @FallonTonight posted an announcement that read that Jimmy Fallon had passed away. A black and white image of the television host along with a dog was uploaded as well. The tweet read:

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of late night legend, husband, and father of two, Jimmy Fallon. 1923-2022.”

The tweet was quick to go viral on the social media platform, with netizens expressing shock over the news. Many were convinced that the announcement was true, as it appeared that it came from the host’s official late-night show account. However, the news is untrue.

The anchor's birth year from the tweet was wrong. Jimmy Fallon was not born in 1923, but in 1974. This would make him 48 years old. If one was to believe the year mentioned in the tweet, it would mean that Fallon would be 99 years old.

Evidently, an unknown person used Photoshop to edit the social media post and create a fake tweet.

Netizens fall victim to Jimmy Fallon’s death hoax

Several internet users did not verify the tweet and were quick to believe the same. Netizens flooded Twitter with tweets that paid tribute to the television host. Many expressed shock and sadness over the fake news breaking online. Some also created memes about the matter at hand. A few tweets read:

Mark @k1sh1ka1se1 Jimmy Fallon waking up to see that the entirety of twitter is tweeting #RIPJimmyFallon Jimmy Fallon waking up to see that the entirety of twitter is tweeting #RIPJimmyFallon https://t.co/KCWiSIQi83

Adam @FGRAdam #TrumpAnnouncement #RIPJimmyFallon Reminder Jimmy Fallon did this to Donald Trump. I’m going to miss Jimmy Reminder Jimmy Fallon did this to Donald Trump. I’m going to miss Jimmy 😭 #TrumpAnnouncement #RIPJimmyFallon https://t.co/UwAIAZOKdA

BK_Blue_22 🤝 @BKBlue22 Jimmy was such a kind soul. I always liked Conan more than him because he was actually funny, had talent, and didn't laugh at his own jokes (as much as Jimmy), but I can definitely say that Jimmy Fallon was at least my 2nd favorite late night TV host named Jimmy. #RIPJimmyFallon Jimmy was such a kind soul. I always liked Conan more than him because he was actually funny, had talent, and didn't laugh at his own jokes (as much as Jimmy), but I can definitely say that Jimmy Fallon was at least my 2nd favorite late night TV host named Jimmy. #RIPJimmyFallon https://t.co/s16ggi6X1u

Miz Christmas ☃️ @miz_irritating Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1 WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. WARSAW, Poland (AP) -- A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. first trump announces presidential run, then jimmy fallon died, now WW3 ?!? what is in the AIRRR tewnight? twitter.com/kylegriffin1/s… first trump announces presidential run, then jimmy fallon died, now WW3 ?!? what is in the AIRRR tewnight? twitter.com/kylegriffin1/s… https://t.co/HBqWQNYCsv

Beep @thebeepthemeep seth meyers upon hearing that he will be the host of the tonight show following the passing of jimmy fallon. #RIPJimmyFallon 🕊️ seth meyers upon hearing that he will be the host of the tonight show following the passing of jimmy fallon. #RIPJimmyFallon 🕊️ https://t.co/yw7bIGupxl

friendly fish @CreeperL2 @SilkFurry @sigma_woke „Jimmy Fallon, born on September 19, 1974 in New York, was an American actor, comedian, singer, musician and television host. He died on November 16, 2022 at the age of 48.“ @SilkFurry @sigma_woke „Jimmy Fallon, born on September 19, 1974 in New York, was an American actor, comedian, singer, musician and television host. He died on November 16, 2022 at the age of 48.“

images_ai @images_ai In remembrance of the late, great Jimmy Fallon, here's a thread of some of his Best Bits from his time as a presenter on 1980s Japanese Television:



#1 In remembrance of the late, great Jimmy Fallon, here's a thread of some of his Best Bits from his time as a presenter on 1980s Japanese Television:#1 https://t.co/1bhT39qxio

Television host confirms he is alive and well

After the hashtag began trending on Twitter, Jimmy Fallon took to the platform and seemingly jokingly asked Elon Musk to “fix” the news of his death going viral. The tweet read”

“Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon”

Fallon’s representatives also confirmed that the host is alive. Their official statement read that Fallon:

“joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.”

It seems like the fake tweet is a celebrity death hoax. Several high-profile stars have fallen victim to the trend, including Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, JK Rowling and Bad Bunny among others. People create fake news in the form of clickbait content to garner massive traction online and gain popularity.

Unfortunately, misinformation circulates online just for internet “clout.” When news of large gravity breaks online, it is important to fact-check the same through other credible publications.

How to report fake tweets on the platform

To ensure that one does not fall victim to believing such false rumors, one can report the false information if they speculate it being so. To do so, one must follow the steps below:

1. Navigate to the Tweet one would like to report

2. Select the icon located at the top of the tweet

3. One must then select the “Report Tweet” option

