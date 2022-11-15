“Shade level: Lady Olenna”: Kari Lake memes take over Twitter as Liz Cheney roasts Arizona Governor candidate's loss  

Liz Cheney roasted Kari Lake on social media after multiple media outlets announced that the latter reportedly lost the race to become Arizona’s Governor to her democratic opponent Katie Hobbs.

Prior to the mid-term elections, Lake’s Republican colleague Cheney and her political action committee reportedly spent $500,000 on a TV advert to warn Arizona voters against the former.

In the commercial, Cheney hinted that voting for Lake and Mark Finchem could destroy “the survival of our republic.” Lake responded to the advertisement by writing an open letter to Cheney and claiming that their campaign donations “skyrocketed” and the website “crashed” from traffic after the commercial:

“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite.”

At the time, Lake also took a jab at Cheney for losing the GOP primary for her seat in Wyoming to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman:

“Enjoy your forced retirement from politics. I know America will rest easier knowing that one more warmonger is out of office.”

However, Liz Cheney finally had the last laugh after Kari Lake’s recent loss. The Wyoming Representative quoted Lake’s sarcastic “thank you” and said “you’re welcome”:

Cheney’s response sparked a memefest for Lake on social media, with some users praising the former for her shade:

After Liz Cheney’s loss in the Wyoming Republican primary election in August, she started backing several Democratic candidates to defeat members who defend Trump’s conspiracy theories. After Hobbs won the polls by a slim.82% point margin, Lake called Arizona “the laughingstock of elections.”

Twitter reacts to Kari Lake’s loss after Liz Cheney’s response

Kari Lake's loss in the Arizona gubernatorial elections sparked memefest online (Image via Getty Images)

Liz Cheney has long made headlines as one of the few Republican critics of Donald Trump and an opponent of the conspiracy theory surrounding the 2020 US Presidential Election.

She is also the vice-chair of the January 6 House Select committee that is currently investigating the January 6 Capitol Attack. Meanwhile, Kari Lake has been a vocal supporter of Trump and a conspiracy theorist.

During her campaign, Lake often promoted the idea that the 2020 election was allegedly unfair and “stolen” from Trump and faced criticism from Cheney. Last month, the latter even launched a TV advert asking Arizona voters not to cast their vote for Lake.

At the time, Lake thanked Cheney for boosting her donations and traffic with the advert. However, following the results of the gubernatorial election which projected Kari Lake’s opponent Katie Hobbs as the winner, Cheney took to Twitter to mock Lake over her previous letter.

Liz Cheney’s response went viral online and prompted netizens to react to Lake’s loss using hilarious memes and funny remarks:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kari Lake will respond to Liz Cheney’s mocking remark on her loss in the days to come.

