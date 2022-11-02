What did Kari Lake say about Paul Pelosi? Republican candidate slammed for insensitive joke on brutal attack 

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked with a hammer during a home invasion last week. The former was reportedly in Washington with her protective detail at the time of the break-in.

In the wake of the incident, Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake came under fire for making a joke about the attack.

Mike Sington @MikeSington Kari Lake supporters think it's funny Paul Pelosi didn't have protection at home.

Speaking about security in schools during a Scottsdale campaign event on Monday, Lake said:

“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school, they act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in DC, apparently, her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.”

She further added:

“If our lawmakers can have protection, if our politicians can have protection, if our athletes, then certainly the most important people in our lives — our children — should have protection.”

Although Lake managed to illicit laughter from the crowd attending her event, she was criticized for the nature of her joke online.

Team Hobbs @TeamKatieHobbs WATCH: Kari Lake stoops to a new low.



Here she is mocking political violence that could have gotten Nancy Pelosi's husband killed.



Here she is mocking political violence that could have gotten Nancy Pelosi's husband killed.

This is not the kind of leader Arizona deserves.

Reports suggest that Paul Pelosi was still in intensive care on Monday after undergoing skull surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Meanwhile, his attacker David DePape was arrested and formally charged with assault and attempted kidnapping.

An FBI complaint against DePape said that he reportedly assaulted Paul Pelosi “with intent to retaliate against” Nancy Pelosi “on account of the performance of official duties”.

Twitter reacts to Kari Lake’s joke on Paul Pelosi attack

Netizens called out Kari Lake for joking about Paul Pelosi's home invasion attack (Image via Getty Images)

On Friday, Paul Pelosi sparked major concern across the US after he was attacked with a hammer by home intruder David DePape. The incident led to his hospitalization, as he sustained “serious injuries to his right arm and hands” as well as a “skull fracture.”

While Pelosi underwent successful surgery and remained in the ICU for further recovery, Arizona GOP governor candidate Kari Lake joked about the attack during her campaign event.

Following her remarks, several social media users took to Twitter to call out the politician for her joke:

Dash Dobrofsky @DashDobrofsky Kari Lake held a rally tonight where she said "Nancy Pelosi has protection when she's in DC…apparently her house doesn't have a lot of protection though." Then, the crowd laughed. Meanwhile, Paul Pelosi is in the ICU after undergoing brain surgery to repair his fractured skull.

Andrea Mitchell @mitchellreports Arizona candidate Kari Lake must think having your skull smashed by a hammer wielding (allegedly) murderous home invader is funny? Lake joked at a rally "Nancy Pelosi, well, she's got protection when she's in D.C. - apparently her house doesn't have a lot of protection" Funny?

Dr. Mustafa A. Maher @godem99

I strongly urge Katie Hobbs & Mark Kelly to push back on the shameless, disgraceful snd insulting “Non-Humorous” comments of Kari Lake about Nancy Pelosi’ tragedy.

Hobbs & Kelly:

BE ANGRY FOR ONCE. SHOW SOME CLAWS & TEETH.

Dr. Mustafa A. Maher @godem99

I strongly urge Katie Hobbs & Mark Kelly to push back on the shameless, disgraceful snd insulting "Non-Humorous" comments of Kari Lake about Nancy Pelosi' tragedy.

Hobbs & Kelly:

BE ANGRY FOR ONCE. SHOW SOME CLAWS & TEETH.

DEFEND THE PARTY

💙Brittney💙 @AZ_Brittney On a scale of 1-10 how happy would you be to see loser Kari Lake lose her election because she joked about Paul Pelosi being attacked?

Earl @earlhatt Kari Lake, a low life creatine mocks Paul Pelosi being beat with a hammer suffering a head injury. What a POS, karma is going to revenge this horrible woman.

🍁Nikol Rae🎶✨🇺🇸🇲🇽🍂🍁🍂 @valleylove40 Kari Lake is a vile disgusting Republican Vampire! She proves it once again by cracking jokes about Paul Pelosi.



It’s another dog whistle to the MAGA cult letting them know this attack is OK.



🍁Nikol Rae🎶✨🇺🇸🇲🇽🍂🍁🍂 @valleylove40 Kari Lake is a vile disgusting Republican Vampire! She proves it once again by cracking jokes about Paul Pelosi.

It's another dog whistle to the MAGA cult letting them know this attack is OK.

She cannot be the Governor of Arizona!

Barbara Malmet @B52Malmet We'd have to wait for the twelfth of never to hear Ted Cruz, Kari Lake, Glenn Youngkin, Junior, & their cult of fascists apologize to Nancy Pelosi now that law enforceme has made it clear what happened to Paul. New reporting says DePape had a list, he was on a suicide mission.

Jazzmom 2.0 🫤 @AJazzmom98



If you’re laughing, or worse, making these vile jokes about the Speaker’s husband,

YOU HAVE NO PLACE IN DECENT SOCIETY OR IN THIS NATION.



Jazzmom 2.0 🫤 @AJazzmom98

I saw a clip on #Maddow of Kari Lake making a comment about Nancy Pelosi's security, which her audience found hilarious.

If you're laughing, or worse, making these vile jokes about the Speaker's husband,

YOU HAVE NO PLACE IN DECENT SOCIETY OR IN THIS NATION.

I'm done with it.

Fair-is-Fair @ramsay_01 82 year-old Paul Pelosi was violently attacked with a hammer in his home in the middle of the night. If After watching this video and you're still a supporter of and going to vote for Kari Lake, you're a truly disgusting despicable person.

Lee4Anaheim @AnaheimLee4 @KariLake is a heartless, evil creature. Her comments about Paul Pelosi in this clip are disgusting, low class, vile, and beyond unprofessional. I would never want her as my governor. Please vote for @KatieHobbs. Please!

Amid the ongoing backlash, Kari Lake also spoke about her comments during an interview with Tucker Carlson. She said:

“We can’t talk about all these issues, because the media has told us they’re prohibited. You can’t talk about vaccines, you can’t talk about elections, you can’t talk about Paul Pelosi, and now you can’t talk about Nancy Pelosi.”

She continued:

"I’m talking about all of those things.”

Acyn @Acyn Lake: We can't talk about all these issues because the media has told us, they're prohibited. You know, you can't talk about vaccines. You can't talk about elections. You can't talk about Paul Pelosi..

A video of Kari Lake’s speech was also shared on CNN’s The Morning. Co-host Don Lemon called her remark “vile” while correspondent Audie Cornish called out her audience:

“When it comes to Kari Lake, to be honest, the thing that worries me most is the audience laughter. Not the comment. That's on all of us.”

Lemon added:

“The man sitting next to her, the moderator is just belly laughing because he thinks something like that is funny and the audience is laughing as well.”

He also noted that several other Republicans are also making controversial remarks about Paul Pelosi’s attack and called the situation “awful”:

“There have been some Republicans who have spoken out. Mitch McConnell and others. [Kevin] McCarthy, but for the most part, it's been very muted, and there are people who are saying things, like Don Jr., tweeting stuff, don't even put up the video of it. It is awful what they're doing.”

On Monday night, Nancy Pelosi issued a statement saying that Paul Pelosi “making steady progress” but will undergo a “long recovery process.”

