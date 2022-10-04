What did Herschel Walker do? Controversy explained as Georgia Senate GOP candidate denies paying for ex-girlfriend’s abortion

Former American footballer Herschel Walker has denied claims of paying for his ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009. He is currently contesting for the US Senate in Georgia. Walker stated that the accusations against him are false and revealed that he plans to file a lawsuit against the Daily Beast for spreading fake news about the same.

According to the Daily Beast, Walker was dating a woman and he paid for her abortion. The unidentified woman also attempted to prove the allegations by showing a receipt of $575 followed by a get-well card, reportedly sent by Walker.

The Daily Beast stated that the woman’s bank deposits display a personal check of $700. The check was allegedly from Walker and was dated five days after the one mentioned in the abortion receipt. Speaking about filing a lawsuit, Walker mentioned:

“This is a flat-out lie and I deny this in the strongest terms possible.”

However, the political editor for the Daily Beast, Matt Fuller, posted a tweet stating that they stand behind every word and feel very confident about the story.

Accusations against Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker denied the claims made by the Daily Beast (Image via Megan Varner/Getty Images)

An unidentified woman claimed that Herschel Walker paid her to get an abortion in 2009. The news was published by the Daily Beast on Tuesday morning and while appearing on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Walker said:

“I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion -- it’s a lie.”

Herschel’s son Christian did not respond directly to the woman’s claims but he slammed his father on social media, stating that everyone from the family asked him not to run for office since they were aware of his past.

Christian Walker @ChristianWalk1r I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you. I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.

Christian Walker @ChristianWalk1r I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us.



You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.

Christian mentioned that his father himself was responsible for exposing everything in front of the public but also lying at the same time. Christian ended the tweet by stating:

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a ‘family man.’”

Herschel has always showcased his support to ban abortions except for those that have been a result of r*pe or involve health issues. However, he has previously ignored many questions about supporting a national abortion ban and tried to turn the topic against Senator Raphael Warnock, who supports abortion rights.

According to Walker, abortion is similar to a woman killing her baby and he dislikes the fact that Warnock, who is also a Baptist pastor, is supporting the thought. When Senator Warnock was asked to comment on the accusations made against Walker, he simply replied:

“I’ll let the pundits decide.”

Herschel Walker played in the NFL for 12 seasons. He started his political campaign in the 2022 Senate election in Georgia, emerging victorious in the Republican nomination with 68% of the vote.

