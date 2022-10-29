“This story gets weirder and weirder”: Paul Pelosi 911 call audio goes viral, leaves internet divided 

Paul Pelosi was left hospitalized as home intruder David DePape attacked him with a hammer after breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home.

Following the former’s hospitalization, an audio of his 911 call during the invasion went viral on social media. According to CNN, Pelosi called 911 and spoke to the dispatcher in “code language.”

Greg Price @greg_price11 Police dispatch to Paul Pelosi home:



"RP (reporting person) stated there's a male in the home and that he's going to wait for his wife. RP stated that he doesn't know who the male is but he advised that his name is David and that he is a friend.”

He reportedly did not mention that he was under attack but managed to inform the emergency dispatcher that he was in trouble. As per Politico, Pelosi was able to contact officials after telling the intruder he needed to use the washroom, where the phone was charging.

San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott praised the dispatcher for her quick understanding of the situation and rapid intervention:

“Based on her experience and her intuition, she basically figured out that there was something more to this incident than what she was being told. Her actions, in my opinion, resulted in both a higher priority dispatch and a faster police response. I think this was life-saving.”

However, the cryptic audio of the 911 call left netizens confused, and many dubbed the situation as “weird”:

PDXBlazersFan1988 @BlazersFan1988 @greg_price11 This story gets weirder and weirder @greg_price11 This story gets weirder and weirder

The Independent reported that police arrived at Pelosi's residence nearly three minutes after the phone call and caught the suspect. David Depape was charged with “attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary: and “several other additional felonies.”

As per the U.S. Capitol Police, Nancy Pelosi was in Washington with her protective detail at the time of the home invasion incident. Meanwhile, Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to treat a skull fracture and “serious injuries to right arm and hands” at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Twitter reacts to Paul Pelosi’s 911 call during home invasion incident

Paul Pelosi's 911 call during home invasion left netizens confused (Image via Getty Images)

On Friday, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer after intruder David DePape invaded his and House Speaker’s Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco residence and asked “Where is Nancy?”

Following the incident, an audio of the former’s emergency-911 call went viral online. Pelosi reportedly spoke in “code language” and told the dispatcher that there was a man inside his home who said he would wait for Pelosi’s wife.

He also mentioned that the male was unknown, but noted that his name was David and that he was “friend.” As the audio circulated on social media, netizens were left confused by the cryptic nature of the call. Many also took to Twitter to react to the audio:

Steve Oatley @steveoatley What if I told you that Paul Pelosi described his attacker as a "friend" during the 911 call before police arrived.... What if I told you that Paul Pelosi described his attacker as a "friend" during the 911 call before police arrived....

🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat @leslibless Ohhhh can’t wait for the next chapter!! @greg_price11 So Pelosi KNOWS HIM?!Ohhhh can’t wait for the next chapter!! @greg_price11 So Pelosi KNOWS HIM?! 😳 Ohhhh can’t wait for the next chapter!! 😂

Linda Marie 🇺🇸 @linda_marie1982 @greg_price11 Who else thinks this is connected to the passenger in his vehicle at the time of the DUI @greg_price11 Who else thinks this is connected to the passenger in his vehicle at the time of the DUI

THANKYOUELON @TIGZ2660 What am I missing?



Paul Pelosi was attacked, was able to use bathroom and call 911.

Then decided to leave the safety of a bathroom and go back to the attacker?

When Police arrived this 82 yr old was wrestling with attacker?



Why would you leave the bathroom? What am I missing?Paul Pelosi was attacked, was able to use bathroom and call 911.Then decided to leave the safety of a bathroom and go back to the attacker?When Police arrived this 82 yr old was wrestling with attacker?Why would you leave the bathroom?

Mergirl @Tickedoff007 @greg_price11 Wait! He didn’t know who he was but then goes on to say that he was a friend and his name is David! What the hell! @greg_price11 Wait! He didn’t know who he was but then goes on to say that he was a friend and his name is David! What the hell!

B @braadaldo 911 call audio recording of the Paul Pelosi incident. Lol. Pelosi referred to Depage as a friend. This is going to get interesting. Lol 911 call audio recording of the Paul Pelosi incident. Lol. Pelosi referred to Depage as a friend. This is going to get interesting. Lol https://t.co/bfPFm4eIcg

Ty Webb @Ty___Webb How did the cops find out there was an intruder? Did Paul Pelosi call 911? Did security detail call? How’d they find out something was wrong? How did the cops find out there was an intruder? Did Paul Pelosi call 911? Did security detail call? How’d they find out something was wrong?

Stella Beat @StellaBeat Kudos to the experienced San Francisco PD dispatcher who exercised good judgment and intuition interpreting Paul Pelosi’s coded communications during the 911 call for assistance. Kudos to the experienced San Francisco PD dispatcher who exercised good judgment and intuition interpreting Paul Pelosi’s coded communications during the 911 call for assistance.

Al Bernstein @AlBernstein Congrats to the person who took 911 emergency call from Paul Pelosi’s . She listened as he engaged the attacker in conversation so she would hear it. She picked up on this and sent the police. Congrats to the person who took 911 emergency call from Paul Pelosi’s . She listened as he engaged the attacker in conversation so she would hear it. She picked up on this and sent the police.

As reactions continued to pour in online, Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill thanked the public for their support on the House Speaker and her family’s behalf:

“The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country. The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott said that the attack was “intentional and wrong”:

“We know that this was not a random act this was intentional and it is wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, their counties, their states, and this nation. Their families don’t sign up for this, to be harmed. And it is wrong.”

Reports suggest that Paul Pelosi is expected to make a complete recovery. It remains to be seen if he will open up about his viral 911 call following his recovery in the future.

