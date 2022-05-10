Kevin Samuels' 911 call reveals Ortencia Alcantara's desperate attempts to save him

YouTube influencer Kevin Samuels was found unresponsive in his apartment on May 6, 2022. He was later taken to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and pronounced dead by professionals.

The news of Samuels’ tragic demise was confirmed by a heartbreaking statement from his mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, who shared that she learned about her son’s death online:

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified. All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ More details on Kevin Samuels, per Atlanta Police



- A woman met Samuels and spent the night with him. She ID'd him as Kevin Samuels.

- Samuels complained of chest pain, fell on top of her, and she called 911.

Law enforcement authorities later announced that Samuels passed away due to a heart attack and mentioned that he was reportedly with 32-year-old Ortencia Alcantara at the time of his death.

A new audio report obtained by TMZ revealed Alcantara’s 911 call. It showed her desperate attempts to save Kevin Samuels after he complained about chest pains before turning blue and collapsing on top of the nurse.

A look into Ortencia Alcantara's 911 call to save Kevin Samuels

Ortencia Alcantara said she would "not stop giving CPR" to Kevin Samuels prior to his death (Image via Rap TV/Twitter)

Several days after YouTuber Kevin Samuels tragically passed away following a cardiac attack, the Atlanta Police Department released a 911 call made by Ortencia Alcantara seeking help and assistance to save Samuels moments before his death.

During a desperate emergency call, Alcantara informed dispatchers that she was giving Samuels CPR and requested that they send an ambulance:

“I just need to give him CPR. Yes! [I need an ambulance] It's Kevin-f******-Samuels.”

She further hinted that the YouTuber was possibly suffering from an irregular heart rhythm:

“No, [he is not awake.] He has no regular rhythm, I can't feel it. He is breathing in and out but he has no regular rhythm.”

While facing a series of general inquiries from the 911 responders, Alcantara said it was her first time in Samuels’ residence, and she did not know his apartment number.

During the same conversation, she informed officials that she was a nurse and that she was performing CPR on the YouTube star:

“I'm not sure what it is. He's not breathing, I'm trying to give him CPR - he's breathing now, but I think he has irregular rhythm. Please hurry. I'm a nurse, but I'm trying to do CPR.”

Alcantara even told officers that she needed to contact the front desk of his apartment to access a defibrillator before informing them that Samuels was turning blue:

“I need to call the front desk to get an AED, he's not going to make it. If they have one, I need to get it right now. Call the front desk so they can get me a f****** AED right now. He's turning blue, I can't wait any longer.”

In the audio, the frantic nurse was also heard requesting Kevin Samuels to fight for his life:

“Come on, Kevin, you got this, just try to breathe. Come on, think about your mom. Think about your daughter.”

She then asked the officers to get Samuels’ address and the direction of his residence from the front desk of his apartment.

After an EMS assured Alcantara that they had “help en route,” she mentioned that she was “not going to stop giving him CPR” until help arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, the emergency dispatcher remained on the call and gave better directions to Alcantara about performing CPR. The 911 reportedly lasted for more than 17 minutes and ended with the officer giving directions until the arrival of first responders.

Unfortunately, paramedics found Kevin Samuels unresponsive when they finally reached his apartment. He was later announced dead at an Atlanta hospital. The YouTuber was 57 at the time of his passing.

