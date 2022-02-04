Brittany George accident: Aspiring Winter Olympics skier found dead months after addressing career-ending back injury

Australian aerial skier Brittany George has passed away. This comes after the aspiring Olympian went missing. The athlete was found dead in a Brisbane neighborhood on January 27. The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

The 24-year-old was a member of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia from 2017 to 2020. She competed in major competitions until her back-breaking injury stopped her from pursuing her Olympic dreams.

The Queensland Police took Brittany George’s missing case as a matter of urgency as family members revealed that she was battling a medical condition. They also mentioned that her being missing was “out of character.”

Brittany George opens up about mental health struggles in an interview

George revealed in a podcast interview in October last year that she was battling mental health issues following her accident. Her dreams of taking part in the Olympics were shattered, leading to her having struggles dealing with her identity without skiing.

She revealed:

“I did not have an identity. I was labeled the athlete from a very young age and just rode with it. My school and work went second-hand, everything went second-hand to sport.”

George added that she did not have a backup option if her career as a skier did not grow. She said that she felt lost following her accident. She expressed:

“All I knew was for 12 hours a day I was living [with athletes] for 10 months a year.”

Her father, Constantine Gus, said in an interview that Brittany George was in contention to represent her country in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics before the tragic accident took place. He told the Courier-Mail:

“She had the athletic prowess to adopt anything she tried and excel with it, but had that extra driven mentality to perfect her craft, which not many people will ever have.”

A GoFundMe page has been created by Nicole Quinert to raise money for funeral arrangements and to celebrate Britanny George’s life. The remaining funds will be donated to Lifeline, a non-profit crisis support organization. At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had raised $9,220. The top donation of $1,000 was made by Jackson Yoon.

