Who is Jacob Moran? Geriatric nurse earned golden ticket on American Idol 2019

A contestant from the previous season of American Idol, Jacob Moran, is back to woo the judges and the audience once again with his vocals.

The winner of the Golden Ticket on Season 17 of the reality singing competition will try to qualify for the next round of the show, which will air on ABC on March 20, 2022 at 7 p.m.

All About American Idol Contestant Jacob Moran

A registered nurse at Lansing Rheumatology in East Lansing, Jacob Moran is all set to wow once again on the American Idol audition.

The Dansville native rose to fame after winning the golden ticket in Season 17 of the singing competition show in 2019. The reality star used to sing as a hobby and also to make his nursing home residents happy. But deep down, he always wanted to pursue his career in music, that was his “ultimate goal.”

Judges were highly impressed with him after he sang Ariana Grande's Into You, with Katy Perry saying, “You have the best voice we've heard in all of Kentucky.” Moran was then called for the next round but was later eliminated from the show.

But the defeat did not deter him. He not only focused on his singing but also on his health. Post the show, he lost 80 pounds with lifestyle changes and diet changes.

On February 1, the 28-years-old announced his return to audition again on season 20 of the music reality show.

When will American Idol Episode 4 Air?

The fourth episode of the show will air this Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m. and will see auditions taking place across Austin, Texas, Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennesse. The final Platinum ticket will be handed out to one of the lucky contestants in this episode. The singers who will participate in the auditions are:

Charvonay Gibert Kenzie Elizabeth Kevin Gullage Fritz Hager Jacob Moran Zareh Haley Slaton Myles Sam Moss Thomas Moran Douglas Mills Jr. Dan Marshall Jacob Moran

The winner of season 20 will receive a record deal and a cash prize in the finale. All the episodes of American Idol can be watched on Hulu after its ABC telecast. It is also available on websites like DirecTV, Xfinity Stream, and FuboTV.

Edited by Gunjan