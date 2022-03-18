×
Create
Notifications

When will Life & Beth air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more about Amy Schumer's comedy series

A still from Life &amp; Beth (Image via Hulu)
A still from Life & Beth (Image via Hulu)
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 18, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Feature

Amy Schumer is ready to make a return to television screens with Life & Beth, which will premiere on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ worldwide. The Emmy-winning actress is both the creator and the lead in the dramedy, based loosely on events from Schumer's own life.

All the episodes of Life & Beth will drop on March 18, 2022. The first episode is titled "The Sign." The show deals with a middle-aged woman who starts to reconsider all her life choices and decisions following an incident that affects her deeply, and perhaps concerns her past.

One week until @AmySchumer lights up the screen. #lifeandbeth https://t.co/MWTn5wdzGK

Read on to find out all we know about Hulu's latest TV series.

Life & Beth promo: A look back at the past?

The drama series, written and directed by Schumer, deals with certain defining moments in one's adolescence. This series will deal with a similar incident in Beth's (with Amy Schumer portraying the titular role) life which starts affecting her late in her life.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"After a sudden incident, Beth, a seemingly successful woman with a long term relationship and steady career, takes a look back at her past to see who she wants to become."

This is Amy Schumer's first show since 2019, when she appeared in Comedy Central sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer, which is also her most recognized role on TV. She has since appeared in multiple guest appearances and films.

The first episode has a promising premise. Hulu has released the synopsis for the same which reads:

"The cracks in every aspect of Beth's seemingly great but unfulfilling life are starting to show when she gets earth-shattering news that will upend it all together."

There will be ten episodes of Life & Beth, all of which will be released on Hulu at once. The show stars Michael Cera in the role of Beth's love interest. It will additionally star Laura Benanti, Susannah Flood, Michael Rapaport, Kevin Kane, Rosebud Baker, among others.

A binge-worthy weekend release

Life is trash, but @yamaneika is an absolute treasure. #LifeandBeth streams Friday! https://t.co/uDRW0w5Qbw
Also Read Article Continues below

The show has decided to go on the traditional OTT platform path by releasing all ten episodes of the show at once on Friday, March 18, 2022. This show could make for a great weekend binge, given the intriguing premise and the great casting. Catch it on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ worldwide.

Edited by Gunjan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी