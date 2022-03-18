When will Life & Beth air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more about Amy Schumer's comedy series

Amy Schumer is ready to make a return to television screens with Life & Beth, which will premiere on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ worldwide. The Emmy-winning actress is both the creator and the lead in the dramedy, based loosely on events from Schumer's own life.

All the episodes of Life & Beth will drop on March 18, 2022. The first episode is titled "The Sign." The show deals with a middle-aged woman who starts to reconsider all her life choices and decisions following an incident that affects her deeply, and perhaps concerns her past.

Read on to find out all we know about Hulu's latest TV series.

Life & Beth promo: A look back at the past?

The drama series, written and directed by Schumer, deals with certain defining moments in one's adolescence. This series will deal with a similar incident in Beth's (with Amy Schumer portraying the titular role) life which starts affecting her late in her life.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"After a sudden incident, Beth, a seemingly successful woman with a long term relationship and steady career, takes a look back at her past to see who she wants to become."

This is Amy Schumer's first show since 2019, when she appeared in Comedy Central sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer, which is also her most recognized role on TV. She has since appeared in multiple guest appearances and films.

The first episode has a promising premise. Hulu has released the synopsis for the same which reads:

"The cracks in every aspect of Beth's seemingly great but unfulfilling life are starting to show when she gets earth-shattering news that will upend it all together."

There will be ten episodes of Life & Beth, all of which will be released on Hulu at once. The show stars Michael Cera in the role of Beth's love interest. It will additionally star Laura Benanti, Susannah Flood, Michael Rapaport, Kevin Kane, Rosebud Baker, among others.

A binge-worthy weekend release

The show has decided to go on the traditional OTT platform path by releasing all ten episodes of the show at once on Friday, March 18, 2022. This show could make for a great weekend binge, given the intriguing premise and the great casting. Catch it on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ worldwide.

Edited by Gunjan