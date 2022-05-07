Who is Ortencia Alcantara? Kevin Samuels' police report reveals he was with a nurse before he died

YouTube star Kevin Samuels recently passed away at the age of 53 in Atlanta Hospital. Samuels was found unresponsive in his apartment on May 6.

The news was confirmed by Kevin's mother Beverly Samuels-Burch, who stated that she learned about her son's death on social media. A police report mentioned that Samuels suffered a heart attack after spending the previous night with a nurse, Ortencia Alcantara.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ More details on Kevin Samuels, per Atlanta Police



- A woman met Samuels and spent the night with him. She ID'd him as Kevin Samuels.

- Samuels complained of chest pain, fell on top of her, and she called 911.

Kevin complained to Alcantra about chest pain after which the latter called 911. However, he collapsed on top of Ortencia and was unresponsive when the cops arrived. He was admitted to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and was announced dead.

About the nurse at Kevin Samuels' apartment

Ortencia Alcantara was with Kevin Samuels when he suffered a heart attack. Georgia police officials received a call from an Atlanta apartment on Thursday.

A report from Atlanta law enforcement states that cops entered the site and saw fire department officials performing CPR on Kevin, who was unresponsive.

According to the report, Ortencia met Samuels last night, came to his apartment, and spent the night with him. Kevin complained about chest pain early in the morning and although the nurse tried to help him, he fell on top of her and she called 911.

The police report states that Alcantara requested the 911 operator to contact the front desk for a defibrillator to keep Samuels responsive and he was immediately rushed to Piedmont Hospital. The official cause of death was still not confirmed at the time.

Everything known about Kevin Samuels

Kevin Samuels was well-known for his controversial statements on his videos (Image via SandmanMGTOW/Twitter)

Kevin Samuels was a famous YouTube star. His death was confirmed by his mother Beverly, who issued a statement saying:

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified. All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

Samuels got himself embroiled in some controversy for criticizing single mothers, overweight black women, and broke black men.

He used to provide advice to his 1.4 million subscribers and was criticized for telling women over the age of 35 that they are "leftover women." He mentioned in his podcast last month,

"If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover women. You are what is left. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you. Here's what's going to happen. If you are a woman 35 plus and you want a man that's on the same lifestyle level, you're going to have to share him."

Kevin's death has received a mixed response from the public on social media. Although his supporters expressed grief over his death, critics spoke about his views, describing them as contentious and oppressive.

