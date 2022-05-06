What happened to Kevin Samuels ? Death rumors explained amid raging misogynistic debate on Twitter

Kevin Samuels, the famous YouTuber and self-proclaimed “image consultant” known for giving controversial advice about relationships and perpetuating the image of a “high value man," is rumored to have died on May 5. While there has been no statement from Samuels’ family or close ones, several news outlets including REVOLT Black News have confirmed the news.
Ever since the news of Samuels’ death began spreading online, many have taken to social media platforms to either express their sorrow and send condolence messages to his family. However, some netizens have also called out the misogynistic ideals that Samuels promoted and propagated through his videos.
He is rumored to have died from consuming cocaine laced with Fentanyl, per reports from REVOLT Black News, but the news has not been confirmed. Nonetheless, the rumors spread like wildfire in the online sphere and culminated in a battle of words between the people who appreciated Samuels and the ones who criticized him.
Everything you should know about the online debate that followed Kevin Samuels’ rumored death
56-years-old Kevin Samuels was a YouTube sensation, popular with many for his unlikable but “true” opinions on relationships. Many took his words to be misogynistic because they often demeaned and insulted women. “How Much Do You Cost to Submit?” and “Modern Women Are Average at Best?” were the titles of a few of his popular videos.
Most recently, he came under fire for declaring unmarried women above the age of 35 to be “leftovers.”
The heated internet debate about Samuels and his online presence presents many conflicting views.
Social media reactions
Many took a moment to remember the misogynistic and controversial things that Samuels said while also acknowledging the fact that a person's death need not be a cause to celebrate.
Meanwhile, some critics who disagreed with Kevin Samuels on almost all of his views, took to the internet to express their happiness about his death.
Some ardent fans stood up to defend him against the internet's wrath. It was evident from their posts that many believed and followed the tips and suggestions Samuels gave in his videos.
One fan attacked those criticizing Samuels.
And then there were those who didn't believe the news of his death.
Whether the rumors of Samuels' death are true or not remains to be seen, but the raging online debate is a symbol of Samuels' controversial legacy.