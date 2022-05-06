What happened to Kevin Samuels ? Death rumors explained amid raging misogynistic debate on Twitter

Kevin Samuels, the famous YouTuber and self-proclaimed “image consultant” known for giving controversial advice about relationships and perpetuating the image of a “high value man," is rumored to have died on May 5. While there has been no statement from Samuels’ family or close ones, several news outlets including REVOLT Black News have confirmed the news.

Ever since the news of Samuels’ death began spreading online, many have taken to social media platforms to either express their sorrow and send condolence messages to his family. However, some netizens have also called out the misogynistic ideals that Samuels promoted and propagated through his videos.

He is rumored to have died from consuming cocaine laced with Fentanyl, per reports from REVOLT Black News, but the news has not been confirmed. Nonetheless, the rumors spread like wildfire in the online sphere and culminated in a battle of words between the people who appreciated Samuels and the ones who criticized him.

Everything you should know about the online debate that followed Kevin Samuels’ rumored death

56-years-old Kevin Samuels was a YouTube sensation, popular with many for his unlikable but “true” opinions on relationships. Many took his words to be misogynistic because they often demeaned and insulted women. “How Much Do You Cost to Submit?” and “Modern Women Are Average at Best?” were the titles of a few of his popular videos.

Most recently, he came under fire for declaring unmarried women above the age of 35 to be “leftovers.”

The heated internet debate about Samuels and his online presence presents many conflicting views.

Social media reactions

Many took a moment to remember the misogynistic and controversial things that Samuels said while also acknowledging the fact that a person's death need not be a cause to celebrate.

Golden Goddess @tinaprice89 I don’t rejoice over Kevin Samuels death. But to ask me as a black woman to be sad that a man who built his platform being a spokesperson for the misogynistic belittling of Black women is asinine. I never wanted his death but I absolutely wanted his silence. It’s been real🫡 I don’t rejoice over Kevin Samuels death. But to ask me as a black woman to be sad that a man who built his platform being a spokesperson for the misogynistic belittling of Black women is asinine. I never wanted his death but I absolutely wanted his silence. It’s been real🫡

Doc Louallen @LouallenDoc It’s sick how some women are happy about Kevin Samuel rumored death. That is uncalled for. The man never harmed no woman. Just because you disagree with someone’s opinion doesn’t mean you should want them dead. This world we live in today is insane. #KevinSamuels It’s sick how some women are happy about Kevin Samuel rumored death. That is uncalled for. The man never harmed no woman. Just because you disagree with someone’s opinion doesn’t mean you should want them dead. This world we live in today is insane. #KevinSamuels

Creflo Dollar Dollar bill, yall @Troy_DonJuan Regardless of if this Kevin Samuels news is true or not, you gotta be an evil MF to cheer for someone’s death because you don’t like some of the things they’ve said Regardless of if this Kevin Samuels news is true or not, you gotta be an evil MF to cheer for someone’s death because you don’t like some of the things they’ve said

Meanwhile, some critics who disagreed with Kevin Samuels on almost all of his views, took to the internet to express their happiness about his death.

+¥ @TylartheHooman idk why ppl having the opinion “if you glad kevin samuels might be dead then you’re weird”.

everything i saw about that man was him being misogynistic, fatphobic, and anti-black, and he just constantly perpetuated harmful rhetoric and bigotry to incels. who cares either way tbh idk why ppl having the opinion “if you glad kevin samuels might be dead then you’re weird”. everything i saw about that man was him being misogynistic, fatphobic, and anti-black, and he just constantly perpetuated harmful rhetoric and bigotry to incels. who cares either way tbh

Shanise Talia Williams @Shanise_Talia 🤣



Which priestess is responsible?



I’m tipping today! Kevin Samuels called women over 35 leftovers and in less than a week his ass become a bag of bonesWhich priestess is responsible?I’m tipping today! Kevin Samuels called women over 35 leftovers and in less than a week his ass become a bag of bones 😂 🤣 Which priestess is responsible? I’m tipping today! https://t.co/yXyqJIm4KM

Some ardent fans stood up to defend him against the internet's wrath. It was evident from their posts that many believed and followed the tips and suggestions Samuels gave in his videos.

adam22 @adam22 Kevin Samuels was a good dude who gave a lot of people solid advice. He got smeared for having a backbone and an opinion and he didn’t back down to the mob. Rest In Peace Kevin Samuels was a good dude who gave a lot of people solid advice. He got smeared for having a backbone and an opinion and he didn’t back down to the mob. Rest In Peace

TeN @TeN_oo1 Kevin Samuels told men to learn a trade, social skills, hit the gym/groom, & surround yourself with winners



He told women to stop being delusional/selfish. Lose weight & contempt for men. Be cooperative/friendly.



He was changing the world & saving marriages/families. RIP. Kevin Samuels told men to learn a trade, social skills, hit the gym/groom, & surround yourself with winnersHe told women to stop being delusional/selfish. Lose weight & contempt for men. Be cooperative/friendly.He was changing the world & saving marriages/families. RIP.

One fan attacked those criticizing Samuels.

𝑔𝑟𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑓 💙 @LetiNile If you celebrate Kevin Samuels death you’re probably the type of women he talked about If you celebrate Kevin Samuels death you’re probably the type of women he talked about

And then there were those who didn't believe the news of his death.

CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine @Krakoan4Life The person who started the Kevin Samuels death rumors watching Twitter folks believe it lol The person who started the Kevin Samuels death rumors watching Twitter folks believe it lol https://t.co/KeCReEZuan

Whether the rumors of Samuels' death are true or not remains to be seen, but the raging online debate is a symbol of Samuels' controversial legacy.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee