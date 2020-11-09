Youtube sensation Jake Paul wants to fight UFC stars Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal in boxing

YouTube star Jake Paul wants to prove that he is not joking around when it comes to boxing. To prove that, he wants to fight the likes of Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal.

Speaking on Mayweather Boxing Channel, Jake Paul made a bold statement by calling out the biggest names in the sport.

Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor

So far, the 23-year-old YouTube sensation has only faced other online celebrities inside the boxing ring. But now he wants to step up the game and face professional athletes to prove that he is a "scary" and "legitimate" boxer.

"I want to prove to people that I'm a legitimate boxer, a legitimate professional boxer with skill and someone that people should be scared of. I have knockout power, I'm dangerous, and to me that's super important and again, that's just going to take multiple fights to prove that."

Jake Paul is not taking any of this lightly, as the names he called out for a boxing match are some of the biggest in the sport.

"I want to fight the biggest names in the sport, I want to take UFC fighters like Ben Askren, like Masvidal, whoever it is and bring them over to boxing, put them in a ring and go head-to-head with them. I want to fight Conor McGregor eventually. Whoever wants to get in the boxing ring with me, I want to be able to do it and beat them."

Jake Paul has an impressive boxing record

Jake Paul's first time inside the ring was in 2018 when he faced YouTube star Deji Olatunji. It was a white-collar amateur boxing event headlined by the respective elder brothers, Logal Paul and Olajide Olatunji, popularly known as KSI.

Jake Paul won that bout via fifth-round TKO after Deji's corner threw in the towel for him after a flurry of strikes absorbed.

He made his professional boxing debut against YouTuber AnEnsonGib in December, 2019, and won the fight once again via TKO in the first round. Jake Paul trained under boxing great Sugar Shane Mosley for the fight.

JAKE PAUL EASY WIN💸



He takes down Gib in a DOMINATING 1st-round TKO! pic.twitter.com/bgab8DFrAd — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 31, 2020

Some of the names Jake Paul has called out, like Conor McGregor, also have previous experience in boxing. Jorge Masvidal has one professional outing in a winning effort dated all the way back in 2005.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, features in the second highest pay-per-view event in history. 'The Notorious' lasted ten whole rounds in his 'Money Fight' against Floyd Mayweather in August, 2017, before getting knocked out.

However, both Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are absolute elite level athletes with the highest of accomplishments in MMA. Jorge Masvidal holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history, at 5 seconds over Ben Askren, who was also called out by Paul. He is the current holder of the BMF title, which he won defeating Nate Diaz in a doctor's stoppage TKO.

Conor McGregor is a former two-division Champion and also holds the record for the fastest title fight knockout in UFC history.

Jake Paul might have secured two wins starting off in his boxing career, but both his opponents have been fellow YouTubers and not professional athletes. Therefore, calling out fighters of the caliber of Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal might be aiming too high for the young celebrity.

However, he has a professional boxing bout scheduled against basketball player Nate Robinson in an upcoming exhibition match on November 28.