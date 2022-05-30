Why was Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul arrested? DUI incident explained 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on the morning of May 29 after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision, as per the California Highway Patrol and court records.

On May 28, at 10:26 pm, Paul Pelosi attempted to cross State Route 29 in unincorporated Oakville, California, and the 2021 Porsche he was driving was struck by a 2014 Jeep, according to officials.

According to the report, released to news organisations on May 29, a responding CHP officer detained Pelosi, 82, for an alleged DUI involving alcohol. Neither of the drivers was hurt in the incident and the cause of the crash was still being investigated.

CHP and court records suggest that Pelosi was taken into Napa Valley Detention Center just after 4 am, with bail set at $5,000. Oakville is located in the Napa Valley region of California Wine Country, in an area famed for producing cabernet.

The area is located north of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco district. She was in Rhode Island on May 28 to deliver the graduation address at Brown University for the class of 2022.

Her spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said,

"The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."

According to court records, Paul Pelosi was charged with two misdemeanours: driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08.

Brief information about Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband

Born on April 15, 1940, Paul Pelosi is a native of San Francisco, California, and is currently based in Washington D.C.

Pelosi attended Georgetown University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service. He also attended New York University's Stern School of Business and Harvard University's famed Harvard Business School (HBS) in Boston, Massachusetts.

He got into business decades ago and became a prosperous businessman. Pelosi is the owner of Financial Leasing Services Incorporated, a real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm. He invested in the former US Football League team Oakland Invaders.

He also bought the California Redwoods (later Sacramento Mountain Lions), a United Football League squad that dissolved in 2012. He is the chair of Georgetown's Foreign Service Board. He also serves as a boardmember for a number of nonprofits and businesses.

Pelosi met Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro while in college. The couple married on September 7, 1963, in the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore, Maryland. After their marriage, they moved to New York, and then to San Francisco in 1969.

Nancy Pelosi and Pelosi have five children, Nancy Corinne, Christine, Alexandra, Jacqueline, and Paul. They have nine grandkids.

