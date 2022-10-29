Who is David DePape? Suspect accused of attacking Paul Pelosi identified by officials

On October 28, Friday, 42-year-old David DePape was accused of assaulting 82-year-old businessman Paul Pelosi, the husband of politician Nancy Pelosi.

CNN reported that David DePape allegedly broke into Pelosi's San Francisco home at approximately 2 am before attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Fox News claimed that police responded to the scene almost immediately, arresting the suspect on charges of several felonies, including burglary and attempted homicide.

End Wokeness @EndWokeness SF Police say Paul Pelosi and the attacker were both holding hammers



The man waited until police arrived to attack, and he did it using Paul Pelosi’s hammer



SF Police say Paul Pelosi and the attacker were both holding hammers. The man waited until police arrived to attack, and he did it using Paul Pelosi's hammer.

During a Friday press conference, William Scott, Chief of the San Francisco Police Department, said:

“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid.”

The San Francisco Police were called after Paul Pelosi called 911 while the suspect was looking away. Authorities noted that the case remains under investigation by the FBI and Capitol Police. As of now, the suspect's motivation for the assault remains unknown.

All there is to know about David DePape

According to the Associated Press, David DePape was raised in Canada until the age of 14. He grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before supposedly moving to San Francisco at the age of 22 to follow an older girlfriend, before eventually settling in the college town of Berkeley.

Harmeet K. Dhillon @pnjaban My firm served a lawsuit against Paul Pelosi one time in SF after attempting to serve at other residences—Napa, Georgetown. They weren't home, but staff were, & multiple law enforcement officers were on the perimeter. Break-in is odd given this level of security.

David's stepfather, Gene DePape, expressed his surprise when he heard about the accusations against the suspect.

He said:

“David was never violent that I seen and was never in any trouble although he was very reclusive and played too much video games."

In a 2013 San Francisco Chronicle article, DePape was identified as a hemp jewelry maker who lived with a nudist activist.

Today News reported that his online history displayed both liberal anti-establishment and far-right extremist views, with many of his posts exploring conspiracy theories surrounding communism, vaccines and aliens.

Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom So we're very clear about what happened earlier today: Nancy Pelosi was the target. If she had been at her home in San Francisco, she'd be dead. The Speaker of the House of Representatives would have been killed. Everyone, please condemn this & all political violence. Everyone.



Everyone, please condemn this & all political violence. Everyone. So we’re very clear about what happened earlier today: Nancy Pelosi was the target. If she had been at her home in San Francisco, she’d be dead. The Speaker of the House of Representatives would have been killed.Everyone, please condemn this & all political violence. Everyone.

According to an account by California woman Linda Schneider, DePape shared his views with her through a series of emails.

She said:

“(David DePape was a) megalomaniac (who was) so out of touch with reality."

She continued:

“(I stopped communicating with him) because it seemed so dangerous."

Another California woman, Laura Hayes, said:

“He was very odd. He didn’t make eye contact very well. He talks to angels and there will be a hard time coming.”

While San Francisco authorities have not confirmed why DePape allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, they suspect that his intended target was 82-year-old Nancy Pelosi.

In response to the police report, when authorities arrived at the scene, DePape said:

“We are waiting for Nancy.”

Jaxon Van Derbeken @jvanderbeken FBI visits Berkeley home tied to Pelosi beating suspect. The Victorian is dubbed a "hippie collective" by neighbors

In an official press conference, Nancy Pelosi stated that she intends to file charges against the suspect. BBC reported that in the wake of the attack, Paul Pelosi had to be treated for a fractured skull as well as injuries to his right arm and hands.

