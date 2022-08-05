Who is Paul Pelosi? Exploring relationship timeline with wife Nancy Pelosi and his recent controversy

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged with misdemeanor driving a few days back, for which he pleaded not guilty. The charges came after he was involved in a crash between his 2021 Porsche and a 2014 SUV driven by another man in May.

According to Napa County booking records, the crash reportedly took place in North Carolina's wine country. Paul has been released with a bail amount of $5,000. While his attorney, Amanda Bevins, entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Pelosi, he has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with a .08% alcohol level in his blood.

The complaints against Paul Pelosi came at the same time as speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan amid the US's tensions with China. Pelosi stated that the USA has no plans of abandoning Taiwan as it aims to defend its democracy.

Paul Pelosi is an 82-year-old multimillionaire real estate investor and venture capitalist. Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand, is the first female Speaker of the House for nearly six decades.

The couple met each other when they were studying in college. While Paul Pelosi was majoring in foreign service at Georgetown University, Nancy D’Alesandro was completing her education from Washington's Trinity College.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi tied the knot on September 7, 1963. They later moved to San Francisco where they welcomed their five children, Nancy Corinne, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul, and Alexandra.

In her 2008 biography titled Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi’s Life, Times and Rise to Power, Nancy Pelosi gushed about her children and noted that she enjoys nothing more than taking care of her kids. Pelosi also added:

"I used to think as I was sitting in the park for eight hours a day watching them play, that when they’re in school and I have enough time I could do something, like feed all the hungry people in the world."

The Post had previously reported that the speaker and her husband had raked in $30 million from bets on Big Tech firms that Pelosi regulates. The New York Post also reported that it was later revealed that the two of them had bought millions in bullish call options for various stocks like Google, Micron Technology, Roblox, and Salesforce.

However, according to the New York Post, one of Paul's friends has disagreed with allegations of the couple profiting from Nancy's job as one of the main heads of the US administration. As per the friend:

"Paul might be making less than he could because of Nancy's position."

When Pelosi was released on bail, his wife Nancy was engaged in delivering a commencement speech at Brown University in Rhode Island. As per KCRA, her office declined to comment on the matter.

Further updates on the crash

According to KCRA, the California Highway Patrol officers have noted that Paul Pelosi seemed to be “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage." When asked for identification, Pelosi had offered to show his driver's license and a “11-99 Foundation” card that supports CHP employees and family members.

KCRA also reported that a misdemeanor case was filed against Paul Pelosi because prosecutors found significant injuries on the 2014 SUV driver. In an interview with the district attorney's office's investigators, the driver also mentioned the pain in his right shoulder, upper right arm, and neck. The man had also noted of headaches.

If Paul Pelosi is convicted, he is likely to be charged with a minimum of five days in jail and five years in probation.

