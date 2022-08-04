Paul Pelosi update: Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to DUI charges two months after arrest

On May 28, 2022, two misdemeanor charges against Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, were filed, including a DUI causing injury, and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% resulting in injury. The charges came after his 2021 Porsche was caught in a road accident in Napa County, north of San Francisco, inflicting serious damage on a 2014 Jeep. According to the prosecution, a misdemeanor case was filed due to the injuries suffered by the other driver.

On Wednesday, August 3, he pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges against him. On behalf of the multi-millionaire public figure, a lawyer appeared at a Napa County court on the day of his arraignment.

His attorney, Amanda Bevins, pleaded not guilty on his behalf to the DUI charges filed against him in May. He will have to return to court on August 23 for a settlement conference regarding the charges. According to his attorney, there could be three possible outcomes, that of a plea agreement, or the continuation of the case, or a trial.

If convicted of the charges, Paul Pelosi risks facing up to five years of probation and a minimum of five days in jail. Additionally, he would be ordered to install an ignition interlock device in his car, said District Attorney Allison Haley. The District Attorney's office also mentioned other punishments such as fines and a court-ordered "drinking driver class."

Paul Pelosi's hearing on his May car crash incident comes in the wake of wife and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's highly controversial visit to Taiwan, with the U.S. running the risk of jeopardizing its relationship with China.

While Paul Pelosi has pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor charges, California Highway Patrol officers, who had responded to reports of a major crash around 10:17 pm on May 28, have reported that:

"He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Court documents also state that officers:

"observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication."

The 82-year-old Pelosi, who was found by officers in the driver's seat of his damaged Porsche Carrera, reportedly had shown a driver’s license along with an “11-99 Foundation” card to CHP officers when they asked him for identification. The 11-99 Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides assistance, especially financially, to California Highway Patrol employees and their families. Apart from emergency funds, the foundation also provides funding for educational and vocational purposes.

