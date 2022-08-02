Who is Guy Reffitt? Capitol rioter and militia member sentenced to 87 months in prison

Guy Reffitt, the man from Texas who was an active participant in the January 6 Capitol riots, has been sentenced to 87 months in prison.

Guy Reffitt was an active participant in the riots as he threatened to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the capital building and carried a gun to the riot site.

Reffitt, a 49-years-old man from Wylie, Texas, is the first of around 900 Capitol rioters to go to trial rather than asking for a plea agreement. He has also been given the longest ever sentence in any rebellion-related rioting case.

While sentencing him for his role in the riots, District Judge Dabney Friedrich said:

"Mr. Reffitt's reluctance to admit early that his behavior is illegal is concerning. And I want to be very clear ... under no legitimate definition of the term 'patriot' (does) Mr. Reffitt's behavior on and around January 6 fit the term. It is the antithesis of the word."

Judge Friedrich also praised the security forces while handing out Guy Reffitt his 87 months long prison sentence. She said:

"The officers at the Capitol are the patriots, as well as those who fought and even died to protect our democracy, our rule of law ... those in the mob are not. Not only are they not patriots, they're a direct threat to our democracy and will be punished as such."

Guy Reffitt is also a member of the Three Percenters

Reffitt is a member of the right-wing organization, the Three Percenters. The movement is based around the myth that only 3% of Americans fought for the revolution and independence of the United States.

On January 6, 2021, Reffitt arrived at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., USA with another Three Percenter member and his friend, Rocky Hardie, 63, of Austin, Texas.

Reffitt was caught on camera during the riots wearing a blue jacket over a black padded or tactical-style vest and a black helmet with a Go-Pro-style camera attached while using a water bottle to flush out his eyes. Reffitt also carried multiple firearms with him.

He has been convicted by the jury of five counts, including transporting firearms and engaging in rioting. In one of the videos that Reffitt recorded of himself, he can be seen threatening Nancy Pelosi.

"I just want to see Pelosi's head hit every f**king stair on the way out. ... And (Republican leader) Mitch McConnell too."

Although initially adamant about going on trial instead of taking a plea deal before being sentenced to prison, Guy Reffitt changed his statements and called himself stupid while applying for a leniency plea.

District Judge Friedrich noted the same while hearing the plea appeal and said:

"It seems like you wanted to be the big guy, the important guy, the first guy to go to trial ... the first guy up there, to revel in the press. You want to be an important person who makes a difference, and yet you are going about it in all the wrong ways."

Reffitt also agreed to her verdict.

District Judge Friedrich, sentenced Reffitt to 87 months in prison, three years of probation, $2,000 in restitution, and mandatory mental health treatment.

