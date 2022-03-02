Who was Matthew Perna? Obituary of Capitol rioter who died by suicide reveals he had a 'broken heart'

Matthew Perna, a Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania, reportedly committed suicide on February 25 while awaiting trial for a Capitol breach. The news of his death was officially confirmed by his family in an obituary.

It was revealed that Perna suffered from a “broken heart” due to the ongoing case. His family also blamed the “community, country and justice system” for killing “his spirit and his zest for life.” He was 37 at the time of his passing.

Perna pled guilty to four charges in November 2021, including one count of a felony for obstruction of an official proceeding by entering the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He was scheduled to be sentenced on April 1, 2022, before U.S. District Judge John D. Bates.

Everything to know about Matthew Perna

Matthew Perna was a 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, who recently passed away after taking his own life while awaiting the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack trial. He reportedly graduated from Sharpsville High School in 2002 and completed his higher studies at Penn State University.

According to his obituary, Perna lived in Thailand and South Korea while working as an English teacher in schools. He was an avid traveler and made extensive trips throughout Europe, Asia, South America, India, and the US.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene @RepMTG



“Matthew Lawrence Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart. His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life. Matt was an amazing man!”



flynnfuneralhome.com/obituary/matth… 1. Pretrial J6 defendant killed himself in jail.“Matthew Lawrence Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart. His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life. Matt was an amazing man!” 1. Pretrial J6 defendant killed himself in jail.“Matthew Lawrence Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart. His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life. Matt was an amazing man!”flynnfuneralhome.com/obituary/matth… https://t.co/CIuouDVsPT

Perna also went on a mission trip to Haiti and often traveled with his family. He was an eager learner and made “lasting friendships” wherever he went. He also enjoyed conversing with strangers and bonding with people from all walks of life.

The educator also had a great love for animals, especially dogs, and had a pet cat named Hinoki. Additionally, Perna was also a seasoned runner and won medals for running from multiple states. He also enjoyed reading, listening to music, experiencing different cultures and trying out new cuisines.

The 37-year-old even knew how to play the piano and saxophone and owned a library of books. He also embraced people of all races, beliefs, and financial backgrounds.

Matt attended Central Community Church in Transfer, PA, and was a Christian who read his Bible daily.

The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 @ColumbiaBugle



Tucker Carlson &



Julie: "His family says he died of a broken heart. He was betrayed by the country that he loves." Heartbreaking Story About A Man Awaiting His Trial For January 6th Committing SuicideTucker Carlson & @julie_kelly2 Discuss The Tragedy Of Matthew PernaJulie: "His family says he died of a broken heart. He was betrayed by the country that he loves." Heartbreaking Story About A Man Awaiting His Trial For January 6th Committing SuicideTucker Carlson & @julie_kelly2 Discuss The Tragedy Of Matthew Perna Julie: "His family says he died of a broken heart. He was betrayed by the country that he loves." https://t.co/3bKvAKe5rI

According to his obituary, Matthew Perna attended the Capitol rally on January 6, 2021, to “peacefully stand up for his beliefs.” He reportedly turned himself in after learning the FBI was looking for him.

Perna’s family claimed that he entered the Capitol through an already opened door and did not break as was previously reported. They said:

“He did not harm anyone, as he stayed within the velvet ropes taking pictures. For this act, he has been persecuted by many members of his community, friends, relatives, and people who had never met him. Many people were quietly supportive, and Matt was truly grateful for them.”

On January 6, 2021, Matthew Perna drove to the U.S. Capitol to attend Donald Trump’s rally. He was captured on video wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hoodie and chanting “U.S.A.” As per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the FBI allegedly found a video showing the man entering the Capitol.

Jack Vien @JackVien As I suspected, here is what Matthew Perna was actually charged with. The sort of stuff everybody who has ever been to a rock concert or frat party has done. The sort of stuff that if you got arrested for doing it would earn you a night in the cooler and a fine. As I suspected, here is what Matthew Perna was actually charged with. The sort of stuff everybody who has ever been to a rock concert or frat party has done. The sort of stuff that if you got arrested for doing it would earn you a night in the cooler and a fine. https://t.co/qyzMIVx6hE

Reports suggest that he attempted to expose former Vice President Mike Pence as a "traitor." Perna initially told the FBI that he was pushed inside the Capitol by the crowd and spent five to ten minutes inside the venue, but did not want to enter the building.

However, in a follow-up investigation, Perna allegedly mentioned that he used a metal pole to tap on a window inside the Capitol out of “frustration” before entering the venue. Perna’s family said that they stood by him during the legal ordeal and are “extremely proud of his passion for life and his pursuit of many dreams.”

Twitter remembers the life of Matthew Perna

Twitter remembered Matthew Perna following his demise (Image via Elaine Shtein/Facebook)

As the news of Matthew Perna’s demise came to light, his family mentioned that his “heart broke and spirit died” due to the constant delays in hearings and postponements of his Capitol riot trial.

The family also said that they are “grateful and humbled” by Perna’s courage and mentioned that he is “finally free.” Following his death, several people also took to Twitter to remember the man and mourn his loss:

Sav @RapidFire_Pod Prayers for Matthew Perna, who committed suicide after the feds said they would be pursuing additional charges against him for walking through the Capitol on J6th



He was never accused of violence or vandalism



Shame on our corrupt government for targeting this innocent American Prayers for Matthew Perna, who committed suicide after the feds said they would be pursuing additional charges against him for walking through the Capitol on J6thHe was never accused of violence or vandalismShame on our corrupt government for targeting this innocent American

TX 4 Freedom 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇦🚛🚚🚜 @melissar_215 Matthew Perna was inside the Capitol building for 20 minutes after U.S. Capitol police opened the doors and ushered protesters in. The PA native was not accused of vandalism or any violent crime, simply trespassing-related offenses. Matthew Perna was inside the Capitol building for 20 minutes after U.S. Capitol police opened the doors and ushered protesters in. The PA native was not accused of vandalism or any violent crime, simply trespassing-related offenses.

Kyle 🇺🇸 Natural born U.S. Citizen, with an ID... @standrkm In December Matthew Perna, 37, pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of Congress and three misdemeanor charges associated with his entry into the Capitol on Jan 6



Matthew Perna was inside the US Capitol for 20 minutes.



His crime was walking into the US Capitol. RIP In December Matthew Perna, 37, pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of Congress and three misdemeanor charges associated with his entry into the Capitol on Jan 6Matthew Perna was inside the US Capitol for 20 minutes.His crime was walking into the US Capitol. RIP https://t.co/yBkTJ4VsnU

GreatAmericanMail @mail_american Who's to blame for the death of Matthew Perna, the Pennsylvania man who committed suicide while still jailed for walking through open Senate door on January 6 and stood wearing a MAGA hat for 20 minutes, then left peacefully? Who's to blame for the death of Matthew Perna, the Pennsylvania man who committed suicide while still jailed for walking through open Senate door on January 6 and stood wearing a MAGA hat for 20 minutes, then left peacefully?

꧁❦𝑲𝒂𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒂❦꧂ @BeachyKeenBabe

🏼 🏼



Prayers for the family of Matthew Perna & for all of those still being held as political prisoners. Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 @julie_kelly2



“Matthew Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart. His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life.” I’ll have much more on this later tonight but here’s Matthew Perna’s obituary.“Matthew Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart. His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life.” flynnfuneralhome.com/obituary/matth… I’ll have much more on this later tonight but here’s Matthew Perna’s obituary.“Matthew Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart. His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life.” flynnfuneralhome.com/obituary/matth… So Heartbreaking…Prayers for the family of Matthew Perna & for all of those still being held as political prisoners. twitter.com/julie_kelly2/s… So Heartbreaking… 🙏🏼😢🙏🏼😢Prayers for the family of Matthew Perna & for all of those still being held as political prisoners. twitter.com/julie_kelly2/s…

Joce @jocejocejoe Matthew Perna's death is tragic. I'm grateful that most in this community don't need to be reminded of this. I'm dismayed at the heartless comments by others on recent threads. Matthew Perna's death is tragic. I'm grateful that most in this community don't need to be reminded of this. I'm dismayed at the heartless comments by others on recent threads.

Deborah Eckardt @callmeatrumpfan RIP Matthew Perna! You were a God-loving man, who was wrongly persecuted for walking around and filming the State Capitol. Those evil demons who did this to you will pay. RIP Matthew Perna! You were a God-loving man, who was wrongly persecuted for walking around and filming the State Capitol. Those evil demons who did this to you will pay. https://t.co/CyHScObuAt

Frank Mulder @FrankMu55992556 Is his blood on your hands?January 6 defendant Matthew Perna has reportedly taken his own life after his family said he was "bullied to death" by the Department of Justice despite having not committed a violent crime.(Liz Chaney). Is his blood on your hands?January 6 defendant Matthew Perna has reportedly taken his own life after his family said he was "bullied to death" by the Department of Justice despite having not committed a violent crime.(Liz Chaney). https://t.co/khc4VaFdZG

Walter Klingler @WalterKlingler



If you or a loved one is currently in immediate crisis, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-273-8255. Matthew Perna, #CapitolRiot defendant and QAnon follower, who pled guilty to all charges, commits suicide on Feb. 25, 2022.If you or a loved one is currently in immediate crisis, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-273-8255. Matthew Perna, #CapitolRiot defendant and QAnon follower, who pled guilty to all charges, commits suicide on Feb. 25, 2022.If you or a loved one is currently in immediate crisis, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-273-8255. https://t.co/faRJi577Tf

Perna is survived by his father Lawrence, his brother Steven, his grandmother Rosie Garzoni, and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Roni, his grandparents Henry and Millie Perna, and his grandfather Frank J. Garzoni.

Edited by Atul S