Who was Matthew Perna? Obituary of Capitol rioter who died by suicide reveals he had a 'broken heart'

Matthew Perna, a Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania, reportedly committed suicide on February 25 while awaiting trial for a Capitol breach. The news of his death was officially confirmed by his family in an obituary.
It was revealed that Perna suffered from a “broken heart” due to the ongoing case. His family also blamed the “community, country and justice system” for killing “his spirit and his zest for life.” He was 37 at the time of his passing.
Perna pled guilty to four charges in November 2021, including one count of a felony for obstruction of an official proceeding by entering the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He was scheduled to be sentenced on April 1, 2022, before U.S. District Judge John D. Bates.
Everything to know about Matthew Perna
Matthew Perna was a 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, who recently passed away after taking his own life while awaiting the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack trial. He reportedly graduated from Sharpsville High School in 2002 and completed his higher studies at Penn State University.
According to his obituary, Perna lived in Thailand and South Korea while working as an English teacher in schools. He was an avid traveler and made extensive trips throughout Europe, Asia, South America, India, and the US.
Perna also went on a mission trip to Haiti and often traveled with his family. He was an eager learner and made “lasting friendships” wherever he went. He also enjoyed conversing with strangers and bonding with people from all walks of life.
The educator also had a great love for animals, especially dogs, and had a pet cat named Hinoki. Additionally, Perna was also a seasoned runner and won medals for running from multiple states. He also enjoyed reading, listening to music, experiencing different cultures and trying out new cuisines.
The 37-year-old even knew how to play the piano and saxophone and owned a library of books. He also embraced people of all races, beliefs, and financial backgrounds.
Matt attended Central Community Church in Transfer, PA, and was a Christian who read his Bible daily.
According to his obituary, Matthew Perna attended the Capitol rally on January 6, 2021, to “peacefully stand up for his beliefs.” He reportedly turned himself in after learning the FBI was looking for him.
Perna’s family claimed that he entered the Capitol through an already opened door and did not break as was previously reported. They said:
“He did not harm anyone, as he stayed within the velvet ropes taking pictures. For this act, he has been persecuted by many members of his community, friends, relatives, and people who had never met him. Many people were quietly supportive, and Matt was truly grateful for them.”
On January 6, 2021, Matthew Perna drove to the U.S. Capitol to attend Donald Trump’s rally. He was captured on video wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hoodie and chanting “U.S.A.” As per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the FBI allegedly found a video showing the man entering the Capitol.
Reports suggest that he attempted to expose former Vice President Mike Pence as a "traitor." Perna initially told the FBI that he was pushed inside the Capitol by the crowd and spent five to ten minutes inside the venue, but did not want to enter the building.
However, in a follow-up investigation, Perna allegedly mentioned that he used a metal pole to tap on a window inside the Capitol out of “frustration” before entering the venue. Perna’s family said that they stood by him during the legal ordeal and are “extremely proud of his passion for life and his pursuit of many dreams.”
Twitter remembers the life of Matthew Perna
As the news of Matthew Perna’s demise came to light, his family mentioned that his “heart broke and spirit died” due to the constant delays in hearings and postponements of his Capitol riot trial.
The family also said that they are “grateful and humbled” by Perna’s courage and mentioned that he is “finally free.” Following his death, several people also took to Twitter to remember the man and mourn his loss:
Perna is survived by his father Lawrence, his brother Steven, his grandmother Rosie Garzoni, and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Roni, his grandparents Henry and Millie Perna, and his grandfather Frank J. Garzoni.