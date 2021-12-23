Who is Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky? Rapper sentenced to 20 months in prison for PPP loan fraud

The law and order have passed its verdict for rapper Baby Blue, for being a part of a Covid-19 scam in 2020.

Court documents acquired by XXL on December 22 show that the artist was sentenced to 20 months in prison on December 16 on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

Fiery Rose🔥 @roseysweetus Damn.. Baby Blue from “Pretty Ricky” bout to do a 20 month prison bid. All over PPL fraud…. Trifling Damn.. Baby Blue from “Pretty Ricky” bout to do a 20 month prison bid. All over PPL fraud…. Trifling https://t.co/wWO7bMosMW

He also has to pay $1,111,345.23 in restitution. He had been asked to surrender at the institution designated by the Bureau of Prisons or to the United States Marshal in the Southern District of Florida or a facility near Atlanta, Georgia before 2 p.m. on February 7, 2022.

Everything to know about Baby Blue

Also known as Baby Blue Smith, he is mostly known as a member of the group Pretty Ricky. Formed in 1997, the group is very popular in the USA.

Born on August 13, 1984, he is currently 36 years old and his real name is Diamond Blue Smith. Blue was born in Miami, Florida and his nationality is American and his ethnicity is African-American.

Although it is not confirmed, his net worth is reportedly estimated to be between $100,000 to $1 million. Since he tends to be a bit private with life details, information related to his parents and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Crimes committed by Baby Blue

Baby Blue was accused of filing fake loan applications in October 2020 to acquire funds allotted to small businesses as part of the United States’ Paycheck Protection Program via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Baby Blue performs during BET's Scream Tour IV: The Heartthrobs at the Orleans Arena (Image by Ethan Miller via Getty Images)

The rapper received more than $24 million and appeared in court on October 2021 following the accusations. He was also charged with using false documents to get a $426,717 PPP loan for his company Throwbackjersey.com LLC.

Blue also took another loan of $708,065 with fake documents for Blue Star Records, LLC. He reportedly withdrew loan funds of almost $271,805 and purchased a Ferrari worth $96,000 which was taken into custody with the other things he purchased using the loans.

Apart from Blue, another man named Tonye C. Johnson was also accused of being a part of the scam. Johnson took out a loan of $389,627 using fake documents for Blue’s company Synergy Towing & Transport LLC.

The scam reportedly involved around 90 fraudulent applications and most of them were submitted. Authorities stated that the rapper enlisted associates to file for loans that would let him receive illegal payments as compensation for the service.

Also Read Article Continues below

Baby Blue’s scam case was being investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation in Miami and Cincinnati, the FBI in Miami and Cleveland, and the Small Business Association's Office of Inspector General.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider