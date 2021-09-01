Police University, episode 8: Why did Chul-jin surrender in the end?

Police University's latest episode put Dong-man on the spot and forced Sun-ho (Jin Young) to take over the investigation into the case of the famed gambling ring. Sun-ho didn't confess the complete truth about the case that he is investigating to Kang-hee.

He just gave her a brief idea of what had happened so far. So, unlike other students who found Dong-man suspicious, Kang-hee (Krystal) trusted Sun-ho's conviction. So what really happened to Dong-man in Police University, episode 8?

Dong-man was framed for leaking question papers in Police University episode 8

In a recent episode of Police University, it was clear that the man who touched Sun-ho's laptop and broke his family photo was Chul-jin. He had regained his memory but continued to work with someone in the gambling ring. This time around, his mission was to stop Dong-man from investigating further.

At the time, Kang-hee's mother was tried for operating the illegal gambling site that worked mainly by using cryptocurrency. So if Dong-man stopped the investigation, the real criminals had a chance of getting away with their crime.

The question was what extent Chul-jin would go to for stopping his partner.

Police University saw Chul-jin begging someone hidden in the shadows of the shooting range for one final chance. He was not begging for himself, but he wanted to somehow stop Dong-man from going any further.

Chul-jin was scared for Dong-man's safety, and his actions in the past also forced his hand.

When he was unable to stop Dong-man through any other channels and saw that Sun-ho was egging Dong-man further into the investigation, he had to take quick action. Chul-jin decided to leak Dong-man's question paper to the students and put an envelope full of cash in Dong-man's drawer.

The circumstances were suspicious enough for the cops to arrest Dong-man without a warrant. Sun-Ho had 36 hours to investigate the case and find out the truth. If not, he would be added as a suspect as well.

Dong-man would have needed a student accomplice, and the one who visited him last in his office was Sun-ho.

So not only did the investigation have to prove Dong-man's innocence, but he also had to find the real criminal. That was the only way he could also be free of suspicion.

With Kang-hee and his two friends' help, Sun-ho managed to find the real criminal in Police University. As he had expected, it was Chul-jin. In a matter of few hours, Sun-ho managed to find physical evidence to prove his claims.

Dong-man confessed to leaking papers, so why did Chul-jin surrender in Police University episode 8?

So what was the problem? Dong-man also knew that the one who framed him was Chul-jin. He wondered why the latter went to such an extreme and realized that Chul-jin had done everything to stop the investigation.

Dong-man had once promised to protect Chul-jin and support him no matter what.

This was in exchange for not being able to protect him from being stabbed during one of their investigations in Police University. Chul-jin also spoke to Sun-ho the night before he turned himself in and found out that this young man was a better partner for Dong-man in future investigations than he was.

That seemed to be the turning point for him. This, in addition to the fact that Dong-man would take the blame for him, convinced Chul-jin it was time to come clean and confess the truth to Dong-man in Police University.

Edited by Ravi Iyer