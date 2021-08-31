Police University episode 7: Sun-ho confessed truth about hunting owners of gambling site to Kang-hee, will they partner up next?

Police University’s latest episode saw Sun-ho (Jin Young) struggle with a vital decision. He realized that a stranger had entered his dorm room and had seen his family picture.

Someone who was working for the main criminal behind the gambling site now knew all about his family. This worried Sun-ho, and he also missed a chance to do something important for Kang-hee (Krystal).

He was about to complain about all of this to Dong-man, but they found out that the latter’s room was bugged before he could. This angered Dong-man, and he raced off to find Mr Go, the former professor. At this point, he is the prime suspect.

Sun-ho understood that this was a rash decision and did his best to stop his mentor. He was going through his fair share of problems. Yet, he stopped Dong-man from committing a huge mistake.

The two had become true partners, which is why Dong-man decided to fire Sun-ho from the investigation.

Dong-man realized Sun-ho was in danger in Police University episode 7

The reason Sun-ho was fired from the investigation was that Dong-man realized that his student was in danger. He realized it after he found the bug in his office.

Instead of confessing his fears and ensuring that Sun-ho took the necessary precautions, he just blindly fired the boy in Police University.

Sun-ho was hurt, but something that Dong-man had said when he fired him hit close to the truth. Sun-ho was scared that Chul-jin could be one of the people who worked for the gambling ring. He wanted to investigate this further, but Dong-man refused.

He seemed confident that his former partner, who was also employed as a professor now in the Police University, was not one of the bad guys. Since Dong-man fired Sun-ho right after this suggestion, the student believed that his mentor chose his former partner over him.

However, the truth was that he was also scared. He was scared that this investigation might hurt his family and the people he loved at Police University. So when Dong-man asked if he wasn't happy not to be investigating any further, it hit a nerve.

Despite being harsh to Sun-ho in Police University, Dong-man wanted to do something for him, and that is why he requested the Principal to give all students a weekend off and not just the winners.

However, Sun-ho might believe that Dong-man didn't know what he had to give up to investigate this case.

However, Dong-man had a fair idea. He even regretted how harsh he was with Sun-ho. Yet, he believed that this was for the best.

During Sun-ho's time off, he spoke to his father and concluded that he would continue with the investigation no matter what, especially now that he knew how Kang-hee's (Krystal) mother was connected to the case.

He also told Kang-hee the truth about his investigation in Police University.

While he did not reveal the complete truth to Kang-hee, he did tell her that he would help her prove her mother's innocence. Sun-ho also said to her that he would have a go at their professor and ensure that he was back investigating the case before he filled her in any further at Police University.

He then informed Kang-hee at Police University that they must also confront each other over what their relationship is. Are they friends, or are they having a "seom," which in Korean means the phase of flirting with each other before dating?

