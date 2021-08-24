Police University episode 5: Kang-hee kisses Sun-ho to stop him up from making a drunk mistake

Police University episode 5 saw Sun-ho (Jin Young) get closer to two people. One was the woman that he had a massive crush on — Kang-hee (Krystal). The other was one of the professors introduced as Sun-ho's nemesis but who has now become a mentor of sorts.

For Kang-hee, things took an unexpected turn. With his mentor Dong-man, things went in the right direction. Sun-ho and his continued association with the former detective and his professor at the moment have made progress.

He learned more about investigating and the laws that the cops need to stick by during said investigation, among others.

Is Dong-man wrong to suspect professor Hyeok-pil in Police University?

At this time, Sun-ho and Dong-man learned an important truth about the person who attacked Dong-man's partner Chul-jin. Before he was struck in the head, Chul-jin had informed Dong-man that one of the people behind the gambling operation was closely related to the Police University.

Following this, Dong-man investigated on his own and later, with Sun-ho's help, was able to find a dashcam recording where a gray sedan was recorded close to the attack site.

He was able to identify the sedan as belonging to professor Hyeok-pil in Police University episode 5.

The two then struggled to access the dashcam in Hyeok-pil's car. First, they tried to steal it, but Dong-man got caught in the process. Sun-ho was of no help in distracting the professor, and Dong-man is frustrated.

He wanted Sun-ho to think on his own and develop ways to get their hands on the dashcam without breaking the law.

Before they took this step, however, Hyeok-pil handed over the memory card with the footage voluntarily. In it, his movements were recorded, and he couldn't have made it to the site of the attack. However, Dong-man is not ready to remove him from the list of suspects.

Instead, he pushes him down the list.

Why did Kang-hee plant a kiss on Sun-ho in Police University?

Sun-ho and Kang-hee continue to get themselves accustomed to the Police University at this time. They join different clubs, and it is as a result of socializing during club activities, things take an unexpected turn in their relationship.

From the very beginning of Police University, Sun-ho had had a crush on Kang-hee. In fact, his interest in the program had started with her. He met her at a judo competition and fell for her at the very first moment. Her determination and resilience had attracted Sun-ho the most.

He found out about her dream to go to the Police University and then decided to follow her there. He even confessed this to Kang-hee in the previous episodes.

She took him seriously enough to believe that she might want to reciprocate. At this time, the two, along with their friends, go out drinking.

He gets highly sloshed in Police University episode 5, and during an attempt to bring him back to the university, the two almost get caught. Sun-ho kept yelling her name out loud, which caught the attention of the student coordinator in the university.

If they got caught, they would be rusticated immediately. To stop this from happening, Kang-hee shut Sun-ho up by planting a kiss on him.

