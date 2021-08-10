Police University episode 1: Jin Young’s Sun-ho falls in love with Krystal’s Kang-hee at first sight, he will enter college with her

Police University episode 1 introduces the audience to the main characters of this drama that centers around young boys and girls who aspire to be cops. Kang-hee (Krystal) is one such young high school student whose dream is to become a police officer.

Sun-ho (Jin Young), on the other hand, has no dreams. All he wanted to do at that point was to find a college that would accept him and enjoy his education while also providing for boarding and food. Sun-ho lost his family when he was young and was adopted by his father's best friend.

Initially in Police University episode 1, this man's biological son did not like the fact that Sun-ho stayed with them. Over the years, however, the two of them grew close enough to be best friends. However, things got complicated the moment that Sun-ho laid his eyes on Kan-hee.

A judo competition that Sun-ho's best friend and adopted brother Yoon Seung-beom participated in was where he first noticed Kang-hee.

Why did Jin Young fall in love with Kang-hee at first sight in Police University episode 1?

Kang-hee's hands were sprained and her coach had suggested that she back out of the competition. However, she refuses and takes part in it anyway. She did lose the match, but her determination and grit impressed Sun-ho and he fell for her right then.

Sun-ho has enough skills to hack into secure lines that even the police have trouble touching. Yet, when he learned that Kang-hee dreamt of joining the Police University, Sun-ho came up with an idea. His homeroom teacher had already suggested that he take a look at the Police University brochures.

So he decided to take the Police University entrance exam. He even passed the exam and was on track to be tested on physical grounds when he learned that his father and brother had met with an accident.

This accident in Police University episode 1 was caused by an experienced police officer Yoo Dong-man (Cha Tae-hyun). The same officer had gotten in touch with Sun-ho on the dark web as Birdie. However, the two do not recognize each other.

During a physical examination of Sun-ho's father after the accident, he was found to have stage 1 cancer.

Why did Dong-man hate Sun-ho in Police University episode 1?

Sun-ho's family doesn't have enough money for the treatment of their father. Sun-ho sees the news regarding an illegal gambling ring that operated by moving money through cryptocurrency and an idea strikes him.

He decides to hack into this gambling ring's account to transfer the exact amount necessary for his father's surgery. He is however not aware that the backtracking program that Dong-man had asked him for as Birdie over the dark web was to track the same ring.

Just when Sun-ho hacks the gambling ring's system in Police University episode 1, Dong-man runs the program that he had received online from Hacker Yoon. However, due to Sun-ho's hacking, the cops lose their lead.

Dong-man gets transferred out of the homicide and cyber investigation teams as a result. He believes that the person who hacked the system was the cause of this.

So he decides to apprehend the hacker in Police University episode 1 and he even finds out that it was Sun-ho and his brother Seung-beom that committed the crime.

He decides to send them over to the prosecutor, however, their father begs Dong-man instead for mercy. Dong-man is unable to break the old man's heart, and so he decides not to take any action in Police University episode 1. Instead, he warns Sun-ho to never show up in front of him again.

Will Sun-ho's crime stop him from entering academy with Kang-hee in Police University episode 1?

If the case had been filed, Sun-ho wouldn't have dreamed of entering Police University. However, in Police University episode 1, after Dong-man lets him go, Sun-ho gets an interview call from the university which his father directed him to attend. His father told him that being sincere and hardworking is the only way he could repay for the crime that he had committed.

So Sun-ho is determined to enter the university to make his father proud. Unexpectedly, he sees that Dong-man is one of the officers who interviews him. He is shocked, but that will not stop him, and the promo of an upcoming episode indicates that he will make it.

Edited by Siddharth Satish