Police University episode 6: Sun-ho screws up chance at going on date with Kang-hee, gets into deeper trouble

Police University episode 6 saw Sun-ho (Jin Young) and Dong-man find a second suspect — a former professor of the university and currently the owner of a bar nearby. He is none other than Mr. Go.

In a previous episode of Police University, he had dropped beer on Chul-jin's phone records that were supposed to help the professor and his student find the culprit behind Chul-jin's attack.

From that moment, Dong-man was suspicious of him. When he, along with other students, had partied there as part of their club activities, he investigated Mr. Go and found out that Chul-jin had had soju in the bar on the day of his attack.

During their conversation in this episode of Police University, Dong-man also learned that this bar owner had a criminal record. In episode 6, Dong-man also found a clue that made him further suspicious of this bar owner. That is why the two decided to set a trap for Mr. Go.

What trap did Dong-man and Sun-ho set for Mr. Go in Police University??

Dong-man and Sun-ho decided to bait the criminal into making a mistake. So when they revisited the bar, they dropped hints about a program in Sun-ho's laptop that would help them find the attacker in Chul-jin's case.

They had hoped that the man behind the attack would attempt to steal the laptop.

The two could use this opportunity to catch the criminal in Police University. In preparation for this, they installed a proximity sensor, which will raise an alarm the moment someone tried to touch the laptop. The alarm will reflect on the smartwatch that Dong-man got for Sun-ho.

After this, they laid in wait for the suspect to make a move. Coincidentally, the university had its sports meet in the following days. Dong-man speculated that the suspect would make a move the day the dorms were empty. So they got ready to face the suspect, but Sun-ho also had to concentrate on the sports meet.

He decided to win the championship to help Kang-hee. However, things didn't go the way that he had planned.

Kang-hee is disappointed by Sun-ho in Police University

Sun-ho and Kang-hee (Krystal) had shared a kiss when he was drunk. She had only planted one on him to stop him from making a scene, as she didn't want to be expelled from the university.

Momentarily, Sun-ho was back to his senses, and he kissed her back. However, the next day he forgot everything.

It was part of many things to go wrong between the two. Kang-hee's mother was to stand trial for gambling, and she had to be present for it. However, she needed a day off from the university.

Only the winners of the sports meet would get an off, so Sun-ho, who didn't remember the kiss at all, did his best to win the championship.

He trained hard to win, and he had hoped to win Kang-hee's heart again. Initially, in Police University episode 6, he had believed that he had made a mistake and hurt her. However, the moment he remembered the kiss, it became clear that the two of them were interested in each other.

If he had won the competition, the two planned to go out on a date. Instead, the alarm blared on his watch during the last match. He was forced to run to his dorm room, and so was Dong-man. This resulted in them losing the championship, and Kang-hee was highly disappointed.

This misunderstanding between the two in Police University also gave Min-kyu a chance to confess his feelings to Kang-hee. Will she accept?

