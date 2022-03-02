Who is Steve Sisolak? Nevada Governor and wife harassed, threatened by man in viral video at Las Vegas restaurant

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy were recently harassed and threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant by a man who referred to himself as a true-patriot.

The man reportedly took a selfie with the governor before making racially and politically offensive statements against Sisolak and his wife. The man prompted the governor to leave the venue but continued to threaten him outside the restaurant.

The incident was documented on camera and the video was circulated on social media. Sisolak also addressed the incident but did not mention any major details due to the ongoing investigation.

A look into the Steve Sisolak restaurant incident

Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy faced racially offensive remarks and politically inappropriate threats (Image via Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

On Sunday, February 27, 2022, Governor Steve Sisolak visited the Lindo Michoacan restaurant in Summerlin with his wife Kathy and one of his daughters. However, he was harassed by a fellow customer inside the venue.

In a viral video documenting the incident, a man can be seen approaching Sisolak for a selfie. Shortly after taking the photo, the man is heard hurling offensive remarks towards the governor and his wife. The man was heard in the video saying,

"I can't tell you what a piece of s*** you are."

While the governor remained calm during the confrontation, the man continued to make inappropriate remarks towards the politician. He also pointed out that Sisolak was present at the venue without security and even threatened to tie him up to a lamp post.

Sisolak exited the restaurant without responding to the man, but the verbal attack continued even outside the venue. The man was later identified as self-proclaimed digital creator Justin Andersch on social media.

The governor’s office told Newsweek in a statement that Steve Sisolak was deeply disappointed about the incident, specifically with the racially offensive language used against his wife. Steve said,

"We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans."

Las Vegas Locally 🌴 @LasVegasLocally Yesterday a guy filmed himself threatening the life of Governor Sisolak in a Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas. Yesterday a guy filmed himself threatening the life of Governor Sisolak in a Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas.

The statement also mentioned that the governor works on behalf of all Nevadans, including those who disagree with him and will continue to serve his state. Sisolak also appreciated the professionalism of the restaurant employees and encouraged Nevadans to be kind to one another.

Meanwhile, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said that the department "is aware of the incident and has opened an investigation into the situation." No further information has been made available regarding the ongoing status of the investigation.

Everything to know about Governor Steve Sisolak

Steve Sisolak serves as the 30th governor of Nevada (Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Steve Sisolak is an American politician and entrepreneur who has been serving as the 30th Governor of Nevada since 2019. He was born on December 26, 1953, into a working-class family in Milwaukee and grew up in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Following his graduation from Wauwatosa West High School in 1972, Sisolak earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1974. He also received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 1978.

The politician reportedly started working as a caddie at Tripoli Country Club when he was just 13 years old. He also played basketball and was active on the student council. Sisolak first ran for the Nevada Senate in the 5th district of Las Vegas in 1996. He was defeated by incumbent Ann O’Connell at the time.

The governor was first elected to the Nevada Board of Regents in 1998 after working on several civic and government projects. He served the position between 1999 and 2008. Sisolak was then elected to the Clark County Commission in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

He served as the vice chairman of the commission from 2011 to 2013 and as the chairman from 2013 to 2019. Steve Sisolak ran for Governor of Nevada in 2018 and was elected to the position, defeating Clark County commissioner Chris Giunchigliani and republican nominee Adam Laxalt.

The 68-year-old also became the first Democrat to serve as the Governor of Nevada since Bob Miller in 1999. In addition to his political career, Sisolak is also a successful businessman. He was previously a partner in the American Distributing Company and Associated Industries.

According to his official website, Sisolak loves to call Nevada his home and feels honored to serve the state as a governor. He says his aim is to “keep Nevada strong and moving forward” by making investments in education, guaranteeing quality, ensuring affordable health care, and creating jobs by diversifying the economy.

Steve Sisolak married Lori Ann "Dallas" Garlan in 1987 and shares two daughters, Ashley and Carley, with her. However, the pair parted ways in 2000 and the governor raised his daughters as a single father.

He later started dating Ely native Kathy Ong and got engaged to her in 2018. The pair tied the knot that same year, five years into their relationship. Sisolak is also running for re-election this year.

Edited by Sabika