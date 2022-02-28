What is Marimar Vega's husband's name? Mexican actress gets married in intimate beach ceremony 

Mexican actress Marimar Vega secretly tied the knot with her fiance on February 26.

The La Boda de Valentina actress exchanged her vows with her now husband, cinematographer Jerónimo Rodríguez, in Acapulco, Guerrero.

The famous couple were surrounded by a select group of friends and family to celebrate their union.

As per the media outlet Who Magazine, Marimar Vega and Jerónimo Rodríguez asked their guests to be discreet about the ceremony and not post anything on social media.

However, despite their instructions, a social media user on Instagram shared a video of the couple where they can be seen standing at the altar.

In the video, the 38-year-old star can be seen wearing a pastel pink and white dress while the groom decided to wear an all-white suit.

Other celebrities present at the ceremony were Rossana Nájera, Adriana Louvier, Ceci Ponce, and her brothers Zuria and Gonzalo Vega Jr.

Brief information about Marimar Vega

Born on August 14, 1983, Mexico-bred Marimar Vega is the daughter of actor Gonzalo Vega and Leonora Sisto. She is of Spanish ancestry. Vega has two siblings - Zuria Vega, who is also an actress, and Gonzalo Jr. She also has a half-sister named Gabriela.

Marimar Vega is well-versed in flamenco, a dance form which she practiced for twenty years. She studied acting in TV Azteca School CEFAT. Vega made her theatrical debut at the age of 17 with her father Gonzalo, where she played the role of Doña Inés.

As a television actress, she made her debut with Enamórate, where she played Fedra, a young millionaire woman who is obsessed, manipulative, seductive and selfish. She is unwilling to give up her love and will do almost anything to get it.

Her other credits include Soñarás, Los Sánchez, Mientras haya vida, Eternamente tuya, Capadocia, Las Trampas del Deseo, and El juego de las llaves.

Vega married Luis Ernesto Franco in 2015, a fellow actor, whom she divorced three years after their wedding.

She later dated actor Horacio Panchieri for three years, until she met Jerónimo Rodríguez while filming the comedy series The Game of the keys. Five months into dating, the duo announced they were engaged.

On the other hand, Jerónimo Rodríguez was in a relationship with actress Marisol del Olmo, which ended in 2020.

