Who is Carolina García? All about the Spanish designer who made Katy Perry's SNL COVID test earrings 

Before getting on the Saturday Night Live stage, Katy Perry took Instagram by storm by coming on Live. On this live, the pop star teased her appearance, flaunting her OOTD look with a pair of antigen test statement earrings.

The star cracked a joke while showing off the bedazzled accessories saying, "I cleared."

This is not the first time the Roar singer has made statements in campy style. Katy Perry has previously been seen wearing everything from hand santizers to toilet paper in her cosplays. These Covid test themed earrings were designed by a 21-year-old Carolina Gracía who is a student from Malaga, Spain.

All we know about Carolina Gracía

Carolia Gracía is currently 21-years-old, born in Malaga, Spain. Carolina Gracía started studying Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts but changed her major in the mid and is now studying for a degree in Comparative Literature. She is currently studying at the University of Granada. She discussed her interests in an interview with Christina Pinto,

"I have always had a lot of interest in the world of art, fashion, styling, makeup... I like to explore and everything that can be transformed into something I like."

“We have to calculate it well these days. There are people quite interested in buying them both in Spain and abroad, that's why I'm working with my friends to continue creating and making the website to sell them. We want it to serve to learn to live with the pandemic in a healthier, happier, more colorful and brighter way. That is the concept we want to convey,” she concludes in Interview with Christina Pinto.

She has been working with her friends to create earrings, and other accessories are in her mind as well. She and her friends haven't really set a price yet, but in the upcoming weeks they will have all the details and a proper set-up for this business.

Story behind Katy Perry's Antigen earrings

Antigen tests have become a routine for many citizens in recent months, and Carolina Gracía is one of them. This christmas the designer had to go under several tests for COVID detection. But the artist found a pro in all the cons and she came up with the idea of these Antigen Covid earrings.

"On New Year's Eve I wanted to wear something red and, since I didn't have it, I thought of another option that would bring me luck for the year. I saw the antigen tests and thought of decorating them for myself”, artist tells the story in the interview.

The 21-year-old made earrings inspired by the idea of red and negative antigen tests and posted a series of photos on her Instagram handle @rrakkata. The photos went viral and gained 15k likes. The photos went viral to the point where they came across Katy Perry's stylist, Johnny Wujek, and Katy Perry moved forward to purchase them and even wear them on her Instagram live.

"I uploaded the photo to my Instagram for my friends to see, but the son of the designer Roberto Cavalli put it on his account and suddenly it went viral. A lot of artists and people from the world of fashion shared the publication”, says Carolina García in interview with Christina Pinto.

The stylist Johnny Wujek personally reached out to the artist and asked for earrings for the star Katy Perry to wear for the SNL show. The designer was very happy about it and couldn't believe it at first. She expressed her feelings in the interview saying,

"At first I did not believe it very much, I did not know if the message would be real. He told me that they had talked about my earrings and that Katy Perry wanted to wear them for a show at the end of February, but in the end she went ahead and wore them for 'Saturday Night Live' ".

The star made these earrings incredibly famous and many shoppers started inquiring the designer and her friends Asier, Nagore, and Alejandro about the earrings. What are your thoughts about this happy turn of events and the earrings?

