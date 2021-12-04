BLACKPINK's Lisa out of self-quarantine, declared COVID-free

After BLINKS around the world were left worrying for days, BLACKPINK’s Lisa has finally been declared COVID free.

The ace dancer was diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 24, according to BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment. Surprisingly, Lisa tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

#GetWellSoonLisa had trended worldwide after the news broke. However, Fans can now heave a sigh of relief as the BLACKPINK member is out of harm’s way.

BLACKPINK's Lisa declared "clinically recovered" from COVID-19

On December 4, YG Entertainment put out an official notice, announcing Lisa’s release from self quarantine. According to the statement, Lisa was deemed “clinically recovered from COVID-19.”

The agency’s statement reads:

"We are informing you that BLACKPINK member Lisa has been deemed clinically recovered from COVID-19. Government health authorities have clinically determined that Lisa, who has been receiving at-home treatment, is no longer at risk of spreading the virus. In accordance with their decision, Lisa has been released from self-quarantine as of 12 PM today."

YG Entertainment also clarified the status of the members of BLACKPINK - Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose - reassuring fans that they did not need quarantine. Despite that, the three had minimized going outside. The statement continues:

"Previously, because it had been over a week since the other BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie had completed their vaccinations, they were categorized as candidates for active monitoring who did not need to go into quarantine. However, in spite of this, the three of them have been minimizing outside activities aside from unavoidable scheduled appointments for work purposes."

The agency concluded the statement by thanking fans of BLACKPINK for their wholehearted support and well wishes.

"We would like to thank the fans who have been worrying [about the BLACKPINK members] and all the health care professionals who are currently working hard to fight COVID-19, and we would be grateful if you cheered on BLACKPINK, who will greet you again in good health. We will continue to make the health and safety of our artists and employees our top priority, and we will strictly adhere to the instructions of health authorities on preventing the spread of disease. Thank you."

After news of the MONEY singer's recovery broke, several BLACKPINK stans around the world took to social media to celebrate.

A🌨라리사⁰³²⁷ @lali_031827 LISA IS NOW COVID FREE!!! LISA IS NOW COVID FREE!!!

🍪 @lalisaslowly today we got lisa's runway debut and the news that she's covid free now, one of the best days of the year today we got lisa's runway debut and the news that she's covid free now, one of the best days of the year

rio @liiimarioxxx so glad i can finally tweet this. LISA IS FINALLY COVID FREE 😭 let's all wait for her to come back when she's ready



so glad i can finally tweet this. LISA IS FINALLY COVID FREE 😭 let's all wait for her to come back when she's ready https://t.co/DnLLLt1GEe

ً @lisasapphics lisa is finally covid free! my beloved omg i can finally breathe 😭

lisa is finally covid free! my beloved omg i can finally breathe 😭https://t.co/ibZDKH3rMV

The idol herself posted a picture of herself on Instagram to announce her recovery to her fans.

Incidentally, apart from COVID recovery, she also made her runway debut the same day, walking the ramp for the French luxury brand Celine in a short clip directed by Hedi Simane.

𝙻𝙰𝙻𝟷𝚂𝙰 @batgrIisa lisa made her fashion runway debut at l’observatoire de nice, an astronomical observatory founded in 1879 🪐💫 lisa made her fashion runway debut at l’observatoire de nice, an astronomical observatory founded in 1879 🪐💫 https://t.co/nJIWLxCzH4

A @LisaNita_



LISA RUNWAY DEBUT



She literally looks like a high class model, there is nothing she can’t do!!LISA RUNWAY DEBUT #LISAXCELINE She literally looks like a high class model, there is nothing she can’t do!!LISA RUNWAY DEBUT #LISAXCELINE https://t.co/b0ql6dfg2i

Also Read Article Continues below

A part of Celine's Summer 2022 collection, “Baie des Anges,” the Thai idol's stunning looks and powerful walk left fans speechless.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia