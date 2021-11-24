GetWellSoonLisa trends as agency reveals BLACKPINK’s Lisa is diagnosed with COVID 19

On November 24, YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19. The agency did not reveal details but assured fans that they’re taking pre-emptive measures over and above the health guidelines.

The agency stated that the remaining three BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie and Rose haven’t been classified as close contacts but did undergo PCR tests. Social media sites are filled with wishes for good health and a quick recovery for Lisa.

In unfortunate news, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK’s Thai rapper was diagnosed with the virus on the afternoon of November 24 according to Korean Standard Time. The agency also stated that other members received PCR tests as soon as Lisa’s results arrived.

The agency also stated that they first shared the news with the staff and representatives. They ended their statement by assuring full support to the artist adding that they would notify fans of any changes in the future.

Read the entire statement below:

YG Entertainment statement (Screengrab from Star News)

BLINKs have taken over Twitter to wish the idol a quick recovery. They shared supportive words in the hopes of giving her strength. According to many, the BLACKPINK member has been fully vaccinated, and has had a breakthrough case. A breakthrough case is a person who contracts the virus despite being fully vaccinated. Knowing that the member received both doses of vaccine gives some relief to fans.

🌻 @lsmygem lisa is fully vaccinated and hopefully she will be showing less severe symptom and illnesses! hoping for quick recovery and good health for my love 🥺❤️ lisa is fully vaccinated and hopefully she will be showing less severe symptom and illnesses! hoping for quick recovery and good health for my love 🥺❤️

🌻 @lsmygem ;( god i hope lisa is okay. please everyone be okay 😭😭😭😭😭 ;( god i hope lisa is okay. please everyone be okay 😭😭😭😭😭

A🌨라리사⁰³²⁷ @lali_031827 lisa is tested positive for covid. let's hope and pray that she's safe and healthy🙏 lisa is tested positive for covid. let's hope and pray that she's safe and healthy🙏

🌻 @lsmygem lisa get well soon we love you 💛 you're strong as always 🌻 lisa get well soon we love you 💛 you're strong as always 🌻

Bpqrst @Bpqrst



#GetwellsoonLisa Can’t imagine the worries and sadness of Lisa’s family especially her Mom right now 🥺🥺 Fighting our Lisa 🥺🙏 Can’t imagine the worries and sadness of Lisa’s family especially her Mom right now 🥺🥺 Fighting our Lisa 🥺🙏 #GetwellsoonLisa https://t.co/9TWFK2ZxB3

YG Entertainment did not reveal when her symptoms started or whether the member was asymptomatic or not. However, fans’ concerns for the artist and the rest of the members are understandably at an all-time high, at least until the agency releases a statement regarding the other three members.

The news has brought with it hatred too. Some netizens blame the member for partying in Los Angeles, speculating that she caught the virus abroad. An Instagram account of a probable YG staff shared the BLACKPINK member’s photo, sharing more information regarding the situation. She added in her caption that the idol “was infected in Korea, not America.” The account holder has turned off comments on the post.

ً @chaedeluxe lisa didn’t get covid bc of ‘partying in la’ how hard is it to comprehend that u need a negative test before and after flying😭 lisa didn’t get covid bc of ‘partying in la’ how hard is it to comprehend that u need a negative test before and after flying😭

ann;) GET WELL SOON LISA @lalalilygurl Nothing frustrates me more that some ppl be blaming L for getting COVID. THE VIRUS BEEN WALKING ON EARTH FOR 2 YEARS NOW AND YA'LL STILL DO NOT KNOW HOW IT WORKS? Nothing frustrates me more that some ppl be blaming L for getting COVID. THE VIRUS BEEN WALKING ON EARTH FOR 2 YEARS NOW AND YA'LL STILL DO NOT KNOW HOW IT WORKS?

Xyz @XyzIdontexist @chaedeluxe Guys just pray for her recovery. Stop the fight. One can get covid just by sitting at their house too @chaedeluxe Guys just pray for her recovery. Stop the fight. One can get covid just by sitting at their house too

A🌨라리사⁰³²⁷ @lali_031827 lisa didn’t get the virus in la. you need a negative test before and after flying. 2 years of dealing with this virus how hard it is still for yall to understand lisa didn’t get the virus in la. you need a negative test before and after flying. 2 years of dealing with this virus how hard it is still for yall to understand

. @jssablink PRAYING FOR FAST RECOVERY FOR LISA AND NEGATIVE RESULT FOR JENNIE, ROSÉ AND JISOO! PRAYING FOR FAST RECOVERY FOR LISA AND NEGATIVE RESULT FOR JENNIE, ROSÉ AND JISOO! https://t.co/7MWNU2oFZK

this user @thisusertwts_ ⓘ This user hopes that lisa, jisoo, jennie, and rosé are safe. ⓘ This user hopes that lisa, jisoo, jennie, and rosé are safe.

Fans worldwide hope the artist has a swift recovery and the remaining members’ tests come out negative.

