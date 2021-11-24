GetWellSoonLisa trends as agency reveals BLACKPINK’s Lisa is diagnosed with COVID 19

On November 24, YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19. The agency did not reveal details but assured fans that they’re taking pre-emptive measures over and above the health guidelines.
The agency stated that the remaining three BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie and Rose haven’t been classified as close contacts but did undergo PCR tests. Social media sites are filled with wishes for good health and a quick recovery for Lisa.
In unfortunate news, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK’s Thai rapper was diagnosed with the virus on the afternoon of November 24 according to Korean Standard Time. The agency also stated that other members received PCR tests as soon as Lisa’s results arrived.
The agency also stated that they first shared the news with the staff and representatives. They ended their statement by assuring full support to the artist adding that they would notify fans of any changes in the future.
Read the entire statement below:
BLINKs have taken over Twitter to wish the idol a quick recovery. They shared supportive words in the hopes of giving her strength. According to many, the BLACKPINK member has been fully vaccinated, and has had a breakthrough case. A breakthrough case is a person who contracts the virus despite being fully vaccinated. Knowing that the member received both doses of vaccine gives some relief to fans.
YG Entertainment did not reveal when her symptoms started or whether the member was asymptomatic or not. However, fans’ concerns for the artist and the rest of the members are understandably at an all-time high, at least until the agency releases a statement regarding the other three members.
The news has brought with it hatred too. Some netizens blame the member for partying in Los Angeles, speculating that she caught the virus abroad. An Instagram account of a probable YG staff shared the BLACKPINK member’s photo, sharing more information regarding the situation. She added in her caption that the idol “was infected in Korea, not America.” The account holder has turned off comments on the post.
Fans worldwide hope the artist has a swift recovery and the remaining members’ tests come out negative.