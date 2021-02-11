"This is my last TikTok": Dazhariaa Shaffer dies by suicide at 18 after posting tragic TikTok

TikTok star Dazhariaa Shaffer, better known as 'Dee,' has died from suicide at the age of 18. The rising star passed away on Monday after posting a final video to social media.

The circumstances that led to this tragic decision by Shaffer have not yet been revealed to the public.

TikTok's Dazharia, who was known online as Bxbygirlldee, has died: "She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child." 💔 https://t.co/TAACVkCT4S pic.twitter.com/Wccxu97kZQ — E! News (@enews) February 11, 2021

Shaffer's parents have confirmed her death through a Facebook post. Raheem Alla shared a montage of pictures of his daughters and thanked everyone for their love and support. He wrote,

"I just want to thank everyone for their love and support for my daughter. Unfortunately, she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place."

TikToker Dazhariaa Aka ‘Dee’ Sadly Passed Away Yesterday, The News Was Confirmed By Her Father! 😔🕊



BTW: Many Of Her Fans Were Extremely Shocked & Saddened By The News. pic.twitter.com/OgaQT7JzEx — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) February 10, 2021

Heartfelt tributes and donations have poured in on a GoFundMe page set up for the teen to help the family organize a send-off for their daughter.

A donor by the name of Paulina Luna left a teary comment that read,

"I came across her videos on TikTok when her mom came back into her life, from her taking a DNA test and finding out that her dad wasn’t her real dad. Regardless of it all, she still had a smile on her face. I know her dad was still her happy place and still treated her like his own. She was beautiful soul that deserves peace. I may have not known her personally but I connected to her story."

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Shaffer slowly rose to fame on TikTok, amassing over 1.4 million followers. She also had thousands of followers on Instagram and YouTube, frequently documenting her life and viral challenges.

On Monday, Shaffer posted a series of stories on her Instagram titled, "Last post.🥺"

The teenager would have turned 19 on in June 2021.

Dazhariaa father is heartbroken.

It's clear to see that despite Alla not being Shaffer's birth father, the man had nothing but love and compassion for her. He even took to TikTok to share his late daughter's montage and set up a GoFundMe.

So far, over $4000 has been raised in her memory. In a heartbreaking statement Alla said,

"She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in any way to bury my child. Dazhariaa was so happy and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road. I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide."

Fans took to Twitter to express their grief at her passing.

Social Media is a dangerous place for children to be these days. They are just not prepared for the rejection and trolls on there. This is so sad. — Mizz👠 (@MizzyII) February 11, 2021

I never knew her but Dazhariaa’s death really hit home. She was such a beautiful soul. Please check on your loved ones !! 😭 — 𝒴𝑒𝓇𝒾 ❦ (@glaambby) February 10, 2021

My god that is way too young of an age to die at. — i hate people (@goodolecharlie) February 10, 2021