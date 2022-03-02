What was the silver thing in front of Nancy Pelosi during Joe Biden's SOTU 2022 address?

Today, US President Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address in DC. However, Nancy Pelosi started trending following the event. Many were curious about the "silver thing" that was kept in front of the United States House of Representatives speaker.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi were seen sitting behind Biden. Today was the first time the two women reportedly sat together behind the POTUS during his speech.

The "silver thing" in front of Nancy Pelosi has been the House of Representatives' oldest surviving artifact.

More about the "silver thing" in front of Nancy Pelosi

The coin’s silver inkstand, considered the oldest artifact in the House, was made between 1810 and 1820. It has survived through time, but the origin of the same remains unknown.

House of Representative's oldest artifact (Image via Collection of the U.S. House of Representatives)

The artifact includes the mark of Washington's J.Leanord, a watchmaker and silversmith. The mark comprises three crystal inkwells and symbols of eagles, swags, and snakes. The snakes symbolize "unity and wisdom."

Reacting to the historic object, a few curious netizens took to Twitter:

Hallie Hamilton @HallieAH #NancyPelosi #desk Can anyone tell me what that silver or glass thing is on Nancy Pelosi's desk? My friends and I agree that It is kind of distracting. #StateOfTheUnion Can anyone tell me what that silver or glass thing is on Nancy Pelosi's desk? My friends and I agree that It is kind of distracting. #StateOfTheUnion #NancyPelosi #desk

What did Biden say in his SOU address?

The hour-long address mainly focused on the recent Ukrainian invasion and Biden's domestic policy agenda.

Though certain points in his speech left Republicans weary, he received bipartisan standing ovations while speaking about his support towards Ukraine as they fought Russian forces. In his address, he said:

"He badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."

Biden also received applause from both parties while speaking about the need to fund police and keep schools open.

