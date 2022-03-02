×
Create
Notifications

What was the silver thing in front of Nancy Pelosi during Joe Biden's SOTU 2022 address?

More about the &quot;silver thing&quot; in front of Pelosi (Image via Pool/Getty Images)
More about the "silver thing" in front of Pelosi (Image via Pool/Getty Images)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 02, 2022 02:47 PM IST
Feature

Today, US President Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address in DC. However, Nancy Pelosi started trending following the event. Many were curious about the "silver thing" that was kept in front of the United States House of Representatives speaker.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi were seen sitting behind Biden. Today was the first time the two women reportedly sat together behind the POTUS during his speech.

The "silver thing" in front of Nancy Pelosi has been the House of Representatives' oldest surviving artifact.

More about the "silver thing" in front of Nancy Pelosi

The coin’s silver inkstand, considered the oldest artifact in the House, was made between 1810 and 1820. It has survived through time, but the origin of the same remains unknown.

House of Representative&#039;s oldest artifact (Image via Collection of the U.S. House of Representatives)
House of Representative's oldest artifact (Image via Collection of the U.S. House of Representatives)

The artifact includes the mark of Washington's J.Leanord, a watchmaker and silversmith. The mark comprises three crystal inkwells and symbols of eagles, swags, and snakes. The snakes symbolize "unity and wisdom."

Reacting to the historic object, a few curious netizens took to Twitter:

Can anyone tell me what that silver or glass thing is on Nancy Pelosi's desk? My friends and I agree that It is kind of distracting. #StateOfTheUnion #NancyPelosi #desk
What is that silver thing in front of Nancy Pelosi? It kinda looks like a crown. 😆 #SOTU
Asking for a friend, what the hell is that silver thing in front of @SpeakerPelosi? (cc: @drewpusateri)
What the silver steam punky thing in front of Nancy Pelosi? A tempest prognosticator? https://t.co/cifNSboQBY
What is that silver thing in front of Nancy Pelosi?
What’s that silver thing sitting in front of Nancy Pelosi? #sotu That’s all I can think about

What did Biden say in his SOU address?

The hour-long address mainly focused on the recent Ukrainian invasion and Biden's domestic policy agenda.

Though certain points in his speech left Republicans weary, he received bipartisan standing ovations while speaking about his support towards Ukraine as they fought Russian forces. In his address, he said:

"He badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."
Also Read Article Continues below

Biden also received applause from both parties while speaking about the need to fund police and keep schools open.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी