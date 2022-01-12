"A new low" - Tucker Carlson slammed for comparing Nancy Pelosi to Michael Jackson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently came under fire for comparing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “King of Pop” Michael Jackson. During Monday’s episode of his talk show, the reporter claimed that the late pop star shockingly appeared on live television:

"Yesterday was Sunday and you may have found yourself on the couch ideally flipping around the TV dial. If you flipped far enough you could have had the shock of your life. Michael Jackson was on Face the Nation.”

Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson Michael Jackson was spotted on live television over the weekend. Michael Jackson was spotted on live television over the weekend. https://t.co/Y9Cc3J3A89

Following his statement, Carlson played a clip of Pelosi speaking to Margaret Brennan on the January 9 episode of CBS’ Face of the Nation. He then added:

“Let us be clear this was not a video of Michael Jackson performing his hit songs of the 1990s. This appeared to be a living version of the international pop star that news reports claimed died of a drug overdose more than a dozen years ago. Despite those claims, there he was, fully undeniably Michael Jackson talking no television."

The controversial comparison left several people disappointed and many even slammed the reporter for his statement. Some claimed that the TV host had hit a “new low” with his latest action:

Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski In search of a new low on a nightly basis, Tucker Carlson says that Nancy Pelosi looks like Michael Jackson. In search of a new low on a nightly basis, Tucker Carlson says that Nancy Pelosi looks like Michael Jackson. https://t.co/asyPHlm09g

Despite the backlash, Carlson took to Twitter to post his own clip comparing Pelosi to Jackson.

"This is so sick" -Twitter calls out Tucker Carlson's comments

Social media users called out Carlson for Nancy Pelosi and Michael Jackson comparison (Image via Rich Polk/Getty Images)

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson has previously faced criticism for certain remarks on women, immigration and race. The TV host is also known for promoting conspiracy theories related to COVID-19, the 2021 U.S. Capitol Attack and demographic replacement.

In his most recent controversial statement, Carlson claimed that Pelosi was telling “lies about politics” while speaking about Republicans.

The political commentator also allegedly ridiculed Pelosi’s appearance and claimed she had “work done” similar to Michael Jackson:

"See, Michael Jackson, that was him. No 'Billie Jean,' apparently he has given up on singing and is telling lies about politics. Same man, if you have ever seen Michael Jackson, you cannot forget the face though admittedly, he has had a lot of work done since we saw him last."

The controversial remarks angered several people on social media and netizens immediately called out Carlson on Twitter:

n_a_ny_minute🏳️‍🌈 @nanyminute 🏾 This. Is. Ridiculous. Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski In search of a new low on a nightly basis, Tucker Carlson says that Nancy Pelosi looks like Michael Jackson. In search of a new low on a nightly basis, Tucker Carlson says that Nancy Pelosi looks like Michael Jackson. https://t.co/asyPHlm09g "...we're simply the news." OH NO YOU ARE NOT!!!🏾 This. Is. Ridiculous. twitter.com/RonFilipkowski… "...we're simply the news." OH NO YOU ARE NOT!!! 👇🏾 This. Is. Ridiculous. twitter.com/RonFilipkowski…

Mark Rousseau @TwitMark11 @TuckerCarlson This is so sick to do this. Making fun of someone’s appearance. Wow @TuckerCarlson This is so sick to do this. Making fun of someone’s appearance. Wow

Denise Harris @DeniseHPicke I'm not worried about Nancy Pelosi's looks or yours. Her Legacy will out shine yours. @TuckerCarlson Tucker I see you fighting for youth, but it looks like soon you will be wearing a Trump hairstyleI'm not worried about Nancy Pelosi's looks or yours. Her Legacy will out shine yours. @TuckerCarlson Tucker I see you fighting for youth, but it looks like soon you will be wearing a Trump hairstyle 😅 I'm not worried about Nancy Pelosi's looks or yours. Her Legacy will out shine yours.

NViroMental @ViroMental @TuckerCarlson Did you actually use the word “news” in relationship to your show? Dude, I believe the courts have, along with your employer, identified your segments as “Entertainment” TV perhaps you could pass it off as an opinion piece. But News? LMAO not in your lifetime. @TuckerCarlson Did you actually use the word “news” in relationship to your show? Dude, I believe the courts have, along with your employer, identified your segments as “Entertainment” TV perhaps you could pass it off as an opinion piece. But News? LMAO not in your lifetime.

Rashid Hussain @RashidH12216802 @TuckerCarlson Do people in the US or anywhere for that matter, find this funny in any way shape or form? It is akin to something a 5 yr old would find funny!! @TuckerCarlson Do people in the US or anywhere for that matter, find this funny in any way shape or form? It is akin to something a 5 yr old would find funny!!

NewAmerica @AmericaForAll20 @TuckerCarlson Tucker as a journalist gets 0, as a comedian, maybe 🤔-2. professionalism has gone down the drain. @TuckerCarlson Tucker as a journalist gets 0, as a comedian, maybe 🤔-2. professionalism has gone down the drain.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Carlson will respond to the latest backlash and whether it could compel him to delete his own tweet.

It is also not known if Nancy Pelosi is aware of the comments made against her. It remains to be seen if she will acknowledge the same in the days to come.

