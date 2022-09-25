WATCH: Video shows Nancy Pelosi getting booed onstage during Global Citizen Music Festival

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently made a surprise appearance at the Global Citizen Music Festival in Central Park on Saturday night. However, the response that she received was something that she probably never expected.
Pelosi arrived at the event in a white pantsuit and a scarf. As she took the stage, people booed while she spoke about climate change and cutting carbon emissions.
Following her appearance at the event, Global Citizen thanked her on Twitter and wrote:
“Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi for recognizing Global Citizens all around the world who took action in support of the new, historic climate legislation in the US!”
Well-known faces from the entertainment industry performed at the event, including Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey, The Jonas Brothers, and more.
Public's reactions to Nancy Pelosi’s appearance at Global Citizen Music Festival on Twitter
News of Nancy Pelosi’s arrival at the Global Citizen Music Festival was initially trending on social media. When people heard her being booed by the audience, netizens reacted to the same on Twitter:
Nancy Pelosi started by saying that as a speaker of the house, she came to thank everyone for their advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens. Although a few people cheered for her, others continued to boo her for everything that she said on stage.
She began by saying:
“It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer. It will slash carbon pollution by 40% by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis.”
A few people shouted “Let’s go!” hoping the performances would continue. Despite that, Pelosi continued her speech by shedding more light on the bill. She mentioned it would lead to better water and air for everyone’s children along with better-paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents.
The audience continued to shout over Nancy Pelosi's words as she concluded her speech. She revealed that her grandchildren Paul and Thomas were also attending the event and that she would keep her remarks short so that the upcoming performances were not delayed.
About Global Citizen Music Festival
The Global Citizen Music Festival 2022 is an event that is being attended by fans, who aim to end extreme poverty. It will be streamed worldwide with the events being held at Black Star Square Accra, Ghana, and Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.
The annual music festival began in 2012 and is organized by the Global Poverty Project. The famous festival was founded by Ryan Gall and Hugh Evans. Gall said that he visited Austin City Limits and saw their corporate branding on stage. He aimed to replace the same with branding from charities and extend a helping hand to those in need through the project.