WATCH: Video shows Nancy Pelosi getting booed onstage during Global Citizen Music Festival

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently made a surprise appearance at the Global Citizen Music Festival in Central Park on Saturday night. However, the response that she received was something that she probably never expected.

Pelosi arrived at the event in a white pantsuit and a scarf. As she took the stage, people booed while she spoke about climate change and cutting carbon emissions.

Megan Palin @Megan_Palin Nancy Pelosi gets savagely booed while appearing at Global Citizen festival in Central Park NYC to talk about climate change #GlobalCitizenFestival Nancy Pelosi gets savagely booed while appearing at Global Citizen festival in Central Park NYC to talk about climate change #GlobalCitizenFestival https://t.co/gD7eyNoTSx

Following her appearance at the event, Global Citizen thanked her on Twitter and wrote:

“Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi for recognizing Global Citizens all around the world who took action in support of the new, historic climate legislation in the US!”

Well-known faces from the entertainment industry performed at the event, including Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey, The Jonas Brothers, and more.

Public's reactions to Nancy Pelosi’s appearance at Global Citizen Music Festival on Twitter

News of Nancy Pelosi’s arrival at the Global Citizen Music Festival was initially trending on social media. When people heard her being booed by the audience, netizens reacted to the same on Twitter:

You know it’s game over if they are starting to get booed in places like NYC. Nancy Pelosi booed heavily while speaking in NYC last night.You know it’s game over if they are starting to get booed in places like NYC. Nancy Pelosi booed heavily while speaking in NYC last night. You know it’s game over if they are starting to get booed in places like NYC. 😂😂 https://t.co/FDuFnlgSGX

Paul A. Szypula @Bubblebathgirl Nancy Pelosi got savagely booed last night when she appeared at NYC’s Global Citizen music festival.



How unlikeable is Pelosi that not even ultraliberal NYC can stand her?



🤔 Nancy Pelosi got savagely booed last night when she appeared at NYC’s Global Citizen music festival.How unlikeable is Pelosi that not even ultraliberal NYC can stand her?🤔

Rising serpent 🇺🇸 @rising_serpent Nancy Pelosi gets booed at NYC "global citizens festival"

Watching a swarming of massive people that buy the concept of globalism mock one of the most prominent foot soldiers of the globalist elite is quite a sight to behold.

Nancy Pelosi gets booed at NYC "global citizens festival"Watching a swarming of massive people that buy the concept of globalism mock one of the most prominent foot soldiers of the globalist elite is quite a sight to behold.https://t.co/vBJGHlEZZP

Michael Auerbach 🌻 @msauerbach oh and Metallica and Maneskin rocked!!! Now it could just be impatient Metallica fans, but last night the vaccine guy, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden were booed by the Global Citizen crowd. Seriously if we’ve lost the Global Citizen crowd in NYC - we are screwed. 🤘oh and Metallica and Maneskin rocked!!! Now it could just be impatient Metallica fans, but last night the vaccine guy, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden were booed by the Global Citizen crowd. Seriously if we’ve lost the Global Citizen crowd in NYC - we are screwed. 🤘🎸 oh and Metallica and Maneskin rocked!!! https://t.co/2QIhDfOghi

Kyle Tomczak @ThomasCzakary @JackPosobiec I was at the global citizen festival in Central Park Manhattan, and they brought Nancy Pelosi out and she got heavily booed. @JackPosobiec I was at the global citizen festival in Central Park Manhattan, and they brought Nancy Pelosi out and she got heavily booed. 😂 https://t.co/MFT77wbWaT

Charlie @Charlie46615743 Nancy Pelosi booed heavily while speaking in NYC last night.



You know it’s game over if they are starting to get booed in places like NYC.



Death of the D Party Nancy Pelosi booed heavily while speaking in NYC last night. You know it’s game over if they are starting to get booed in places like NYC. Death of the D Party https://t.co/O0SMjtzjAt

🇺🇸Persist For Truth🇺🇸 @DavidKathy7 Nancy Pelosi booed on stage at Global Citizen Festival in New York….



That’s gratifying. Nancy Pelosi booed on stage at Global Citizen Festival in New York….That’s gratifying.

Nancy Pelosi started by saying that as a speaker of the house, she came to thank everyone for their advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens. Although a few people cheered for her, others continued to boo her for everything that she said on stage.

She began by saying:

“It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer. It will slash carbon pollution by 40% by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis.”

A few people shouted “Let’s go!” hoping the performances would continue. Despite that, Pelosi continued her speech by shedding more light on the bill. She mentioned it would lead to better water and air for everyone’s children along with better-paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents.

Nancy Pelosi spoke about climate change and cutting carbon emissions at the event (Image via Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The audience continued to shout over Nancy Pelosi's words as she concluded her speech. She revealed that her grandchildren Paul and Thomas were also attending the event and that she would keep her remarks short so that the upcoming performances were not delayed.

About Global Citizen Music Festival

The Global Citizen Music Festival 2022 is an event that is being attended by fans, who aim to end extreme poverty. It will be streamed worldwide with the events being held at Black Star Square Accra, Ghana, and Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City.

The annual music festival began in 2012 and is organized by the Global Poverty Project. The famous festival was founded by Ryan Gall and Hugh Evans. Gall said that he visited Austin City Limits and saw their corporate branding on stage. He aimed to replace the same with branding from charities and extend a helping hand to those in need through the project.

