"Some serious boss moves right here": Nancy Pelosi leaves internet floored by wanting to punch Donald Trump out in viral January 6 footage

American politician Nancy Pelosi has left social media floored by claiming that she wanted to punch the then-President Donald Trump for launching a mob attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to footage aired by CNN on October 13, 2022, the 82-year-old could be seen trying to control the violent situation as she and other congressional leaders were evacuated to Fort McNair, about two miles away from the building.

Christopher Webb🇺🇸VOTE @cwebbonline



It’s even better up close. I could watch this all night long on loop. Nancy Pelosi is a bossIt’s even better up close. I could watch this all night long on loop. Nancy Pelosi is a boss 🔥It’s even better up close. I could watch this all night long on loop. https://t.co/gyy1itjvtW

The video was shot by Pelosi's daughter Alexandra. It showed the House Speaker watching Donald Trump's speech at a rally that took place before the riot began, where he urged his followers to march to the Capitol to protest the results of the election.

Nancy Pelosi was visibly furious by Trump's orders and did not hold herself from reacting to the situation with words, stating:

"If he comes I'm going to punch him out. I've been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I'm going to punch him out and I'm going to go to jail and I'm going to be happy."

Twitter reacts to Nancy Pelosi's outrage

After CNN aired behind-the-scenes from January 6 Capitol riots, Twitterati began hailing Nancy Pelosi for her outrage against the then-President Donald Trump. Several people supported the politician's comments, calling her "boss lady" and "bada**," while some also claimed to pay for her bail if she had sucker punched Donald Trump for inciting the riot.

The behind-the-scenes footage was surprising, with politicians Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy, and Mitch McConnell working together to halt the attack on the Capitol. The congressional leaders were seen calling and asking for help from federal authorities and others to calm the situation down.

After the Capitol was breached, the politicians were safely escorted to Fort McNair, where they called Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet secretaries.

One of the scenes also showed Pelosi talking to Pence about his security at the secret location where they got escorted:

“I worry about you being in that Capitol room. Don’t let anybody know where you are.”

One of the moments also showed Pelosi in her office, being informed that Donald Trump might not come to the Capitol Hill as the Secret Service told him it might not be safe for him:

“At the moment he is not coming, but that could change.”

After the January 6 incident, Donald Trump blamed Pelosi for not being able to control the mob from storming the Capitol. According to Yahoo, he said:

“Capitol security was her job, not the President’s. Why am I, and those around me, responsible for anything? We’re not, plain and simple!”

Donald Trump further claimed that Pelosi declined to increase the security of the building:

“Why is Crazy Nancy Pelosi and her files, which reportedly have been largely destroyed and deleted, not under investigation for not properly securing the Capitol with Soldiers or the National Guard that were strongly recommended to her by me and others?”

The House January 6 committee agreed on October 13 to summon Donald Trump. They sought his personal testimony, as it disclosed shocking new footage of close advisers discussing his multi-part plot to overturn his 2020 election defeat, which prompted his fans to attack the Capitol in Washington.

