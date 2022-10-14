Create

"Some serious boss moves right here": Nancy Pelosi leaves internet floored by wanting to punch Donald Trump out in viral January 6 footage

Nancy Pelosi was seen trying to control the mob in a new footage revealed by CNN. (Image via Chen Mengtong/Getty, Scott Olson/Getty)
American politician Nancy Pelosi has left social media floored by claiming that she wanted to punch the then-President Donald Trump for launching a mob attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to footage aired by CNN on October 13, 2022, the 82-year-old could be seen trying to control the violent situation as she and other congressional leaders were evacuated to Fort McNair, about two miles away from the building.

Nancy Pelosi is a boss 🔥It’s even better up close. I could watch this all night long on loop. https://t.co/gyy1itjvtW

The video was shot by Pelosi's daughter Alexandra. It showed the House Speaker watching Donald Trump's speech at a rally that took place before the riot began, where he urged his followers to march to the Capitol to protest the results of the election.

Nancy Pelosi was visibly furious by Trump's orders and did not hold herself from reacting to the situation with words, stating:

"If he comes I'm going to punch him out. I've been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I'm going to punch him out and I'm going to go to jail and I'm going to be happy."

Twitter reacts to Nancy Pelosi's outrage

After CNN aired behind-the-scenes from January 6 Capitol riots, Twitterati began hailing Nancy Pelosi for her outrage against the then-President Donald Trump. Several people supported the politician's comments, calling her "boss lady" and "bada**," while some also claimed to pay for her bail if she had sucker punched Donald Trump for inciting the riot.

I love it, @TeamPelosi Nancy Pelosi was like “I’m going to punch him the face and I’m going to jail” that is some serious boss moves right there, 🔥🔥🔥👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/8xRbNDShD4
Pelosi’s response to hearing Trump might march to the Capitol is definitely worth watching https://t.co/wpUlvKoqwT
omg on #January6th nancy pelosi threatened to "punch him out," referring to trump. this @CNN doc is a must-watch 🍿 https://t.co/bm8BQFTsBR
I love it, @TeamPelosi Nancy Pelosi was like “I’m going to punch him the face and I’m going to jail” that is some serious boss moves right there, 🔥🔥🔥👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/8xRbNDShD4
Some experts might argue that Nancy Pelosi's bony fist would lack the punch velocity to knock Donald Trump off his axis, but I personally wouldn't bet against her. twitter.com/DrEricDing/sta…
Pelosi saying she will punch out Trump is the drug I didn't know I needed.
Josh Hawley ran like a bitch. Nancy Pelosi wanted to punch Trump out. Democrats are bad ass!! Go Nancy
Nancy Pelosi speaks for me and everyone I've ever met that I didn't want to punch out. The power inside this woman is what I wish for every woman on the planet. twitter.com/Acyn/status/15…
I would pay to watch Nancy Pelosi punch Trump in the face. twitter.com/acyn/status/15…
Sane America's reaction when they saw the new clip of Nancy Pelosi saying she wanted to punch out Trump on January 6th... https://t.co/jLPcbYLtdg
Nancy Pelosi is a severe badass "I'll punch him in the mouth." https://t.co/tW5yZdkCuf
“I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out ... I’m going to punch him out, I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”Nancy Pelosi is my hero.
I don’t know about any of you but the video of Nancy Pelosi threatening to punch trump out makes my year
@Acyn We are ALL Speaker Pelosi. I have $1,000 on her bail if she does punch Trump. https://t.co/2Eun7Nkqp4
Nancy Pelosi puts to rest forever that women do not have what it takes to lead in a crisis. While a mob was looking to murder her, she was calm, decisive and a real leader. She did say she wanted to punch out TFG, but don’t we all? #NancyIsABadass
Nancy Pelosi saying she would punch out Donald Trump is the single best thing I've seen today.
“I’m gonna punch him out. I’m gonna go to jail. I’m gonna be happy”Trump wishes he had 1/10th the actual substance, confidence, and ability to tell right from wrong as Pelosi. twitter.com/acyn/status/15…
🙌Nancy makes a grand slam.. at these👉losers who always strike-out."nancy pelosi” said she wanted to 👊punch Trump for waging a coup..and hoped he’d come by so she could.#NancyPelosi https://t.co/UPOP9FiLl2
Did y’all hear speaker Pelosi say she was gonna go to jail because she was gonna punch someone in the face on Jan 6?? Y’all!!! Omg 😂😂😂😂😂 love it #TheLastWord 💙

The behind-the-scenes footage was surprising, with politicians Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy, and Mitch McConnell working together to halt the attack on the Capitol. The congressional leaders were seen calling and asking for help from federal authorities and others to calm the situation down.

After the Capitol was breached, the politicians were safely escorted to Fort McNair, where they called Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet secretaries.

One of the scenes also showed Pelosi talking to Pence about his security at the secret location where they got escorted:

“I worry about you being in that Capitol room. Don’t let anybody know where you are.”
Donald never learned.Don’t mess with Nancy Pelosi.She is righteous. https://t.co/mjuPYpeh6e

One of the moments also showed Pelosi in her office, being informed that Donald Trump might not come to the Capitol Hill as the Secret Service told him it might not be safe for him:

“At the moment he is not coming, but that could change.”

After the January 6 incident, Donald Trump blamed Pelosi for not being able to control the mob from storming the Capitol. According to Yahoo, he said:

“Capitol security was her job, not the President’s. Why am I, and those around me, responsible for anything? We’re not, plain and simple!”

Donald Trump further claimed that Pelosi declined to increase the security of the building:

“Why is Crazy Nancy Pelosi and her files, which reportedly have been largely destroyed and deleted, not under investigation for not properly securing the Capitol with Soldiers or the National Guard that were strongly recommended to her by me and others?”

The House January 6 committee agreed on October 13 to summon Donald Trump. They sought his personal testimony, as it disclosed shocking new footage of close advisers discussing his multi-part plot to overturn his 2020 election defeat, which prompted his fans to attack the Capitol in Washington.

