What happened to Paul Pelosi? Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked with a hammer during home break-in

On Friday, October 28, 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked by an intruder and was hospitalized. The 82-year-old public figure was allegedly hit with a hammer after the attacker broke into Pelosi's San Francisco home.

In a statement, spokesman Drew Hammill said that Pelosi was "violently assaulted." He further stated that:

"The assailant is in custody and the motive for the attack is under investigation."

Greg Kelly @gregkellyusa Wait a second. 82-years-old Paul Pelosi they SAY was attacked by a guy with a HAMMER, yet he's expected to make a Full Recovery? And why is NANCY requesting "privacy at this time"--NO. WE DEMAND ALL THE INFO AND SCOOP. WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE PELOSI FAMILY? Wait a second. 82-years-old Paul Pelosi they SAY was attacked by a guy with a HAMMER, yet he's expected to make a Full Recovery? And why is NANCY requesting "privacy at this time"--NO. WE DEMAND ALL THE INFO AND SCOOP. WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE PELOSI FAMILY? https://t.co/wQsimt4cZ1

The Associated Press believes that the attack on Paul Pelosi was not random, but targeted. They have cited sources close to the investigation who have reported the same. CNN reported that the weapon in the attack was a hammer.

According to the BBC, the suspect has been identified as 42-year-old David DePape. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott stated that the assailant has been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and multiple other felonies.

MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch The suspect in the attack of Paul Pelosi has been confirmed to be a 42-year-old right-wing extremist who spread 2020 election conspiracy theories, COVID disinformation, and hatred of the Jan 6 committee. The suspect in the attack of Paul Pelosi has been confirmed to be a 42-year-old right-wing extremist who spread 2020 election conspiracy theories, COVID disinformation, and hatred of the Jan 6 committee.

Nancy Pelosi was reportedly in Washington at the time of the attack. Spokesperson Drew Hammill also informed that Paul Pelosi was expected to make a full recovery.

Paul Pelosi makes headlines again, just months after his DUI case

Democrat Nancy Pelosi's husband found himself in a tight spot in May following a DUI charge after a car crash in Napa County for which he was arrested. On August 3, he pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges leveled against him.

Months later, Paul Pelosi, the multi-millionaire founder of a venture capital firm, is the victim of a violent break-in. According to the Associated Press, Pelosi suffered blunt force trauma to the head. He is receiving treatment for severe bruising, swelling, and other injuries sustained in the unforeseen attack.

Further reports claim that David DePape had asked for Nancy Pelosi before assaulting her husband. He reportedly shouted:

"Where is Nancy?"

The House Speaker was in Washington and David DePape reportedly planned on tying up Paul Pelosi until she returned to the San Francisco home. A spokesperson for the Pelosis said:

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has raised concerns over the recent rise in threats against members of Congress. He said that the attack had left him "horrified and disgusted." In a statement, President Joe Biden said:

"[he was] praying for Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family."

This is not the first time Nancy Pelosi has been a victim of vandalism or violence. Last year, the San Francisco house was reportedly vandalized with graffiti saying "cancel rent".

