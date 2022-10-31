“Heartbroken and traumatized”: Nancy Pelosi addresses home invasion incident and attack on husband Paul Pelosi

On Sunday, October 30, a day after Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked at home, his wife and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement saying their family was "heartbroken and traumatized" by the attack but are grateful for the quick response by law enforcement.

In the statement, which was shared on Pelosi's website and other social media platforms, the House Speaker detailed the incident and provided an update on her husband's health.

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

Paul and Nancy Pelosi at the Times 100 Gala in 2019 (image via Getty/Jemal Countess)

She was heartened by the outpouring of love and support she received, and said:

"Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery.”

Nancy Pelosi ended her statement by quoting Isaiah 40:10 from the Bible. The quote encourages fear and faith in God.

Nancy Pelosi @TeamPelosi Thank you for your prayers for my husband and our family. -NP Thank you for your prayers for my husband and our family. -NP https://t.co/tL8h8W0eUM

Nancy Pelosi's husband fell victim to violent political attack

Paul Pelosi was attacked at their San Fransisco home last week on Friday, October 29. He was struck in the head with a hammer by the assailant who broke into the Pelosi house through the back door at 2 am, repeatedly shouting, "Where is Nancy?" before committing the assault.

The criminal then attempted to tie him up "until Nancy got home." Nancy Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time. Paul, 82, suffered severe damage to the head and serious injuries to his right hand and arm. Paul has since undergone surgery to repair the skull fracture and is expected to make a full recovery.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi in 2021 (image via Getty/Justin Tallis)

The assailant, identified as 42-year-old David DePape, is being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse, among other things. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott confirmed that DePape was booked into the San Francisco County jail, however, the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

In a press conference on Friday evening, Scott admonished the attack and claimed that it was not a random act of violence and that it is wrong for family members of elected officials to be put in harm's way. He said:

“This was not a random attack. This was intentional. And it’s wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, their counties, and their states, and this nation. Their families don’t sign up for this -- to be harmed. And it’s wrong.”

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott at the press conference on Friday (image via Getty/Justin Sullivan)

DePape has reportedly been found to have spread conspiracy theories and hate messages online on topics such as Holocaust denial, COVID-19 vaccines, and the January 6 insurrection. The attack came less than two weeks away from the Mid-Term elections.

Nancy Pelosi subject to violent attack previously

This is not the first time Nancy Pelosi has been subjected to political harassment and violence. One notable event was the January 6, 2021, riot at the White House, where rioters stormed and occupied her office, prompting one man to steal her lectern, thereby receiving a 75-day jail sentence.

Nancy Pelosi is one of the most powerful politicians in the country. She has been elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives four times, making her second in line for President after current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Poll : 0 votes