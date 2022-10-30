What neighborhood does Nancy Pelosi live in? All about her San Francisco home as neighbors express concern over brutal Paul Pelosi attack

Following the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, at the couple's San Francisco residence, neighbors have expressed concern over the safety of others.

In the early hours of October 29, 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was attacked by an adult man named David DePape with a hammer. The assailant had broken into Pelosi's house via the back entrance. The attacker demanded to know where Nancy Pelosi was as she was not there at the time.

Mike Sington @MikeSington He was targeting Nancy Pelosi. Assailant who viciously attacked the Speaker’s husband was shouting, “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?”. Why would he target her? Oh wait, cult leader Trump has viciously attacked Nancy Pelosi over and over again with vitriol. He was targeting Nancy Pelosi. Assailant who viciously attacked the Speaker’s husband was shouting, “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?”. Why would he target her? Oh wait, cult leader Trump has viciously attacked Nancy Pelosi over and over again with vitriol. https://t.co/LZcBLEMelB

The businessman was able to call 911 emergency services and was hospitalized at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center after suffering a fractured skull and injuries to his right arm and hands.

The Pelosis reside in a three-floor red brick townhouse based in San Francisco's Pacific Heights, which they have owned since 1987. The area is considered one of the safest and richest parts of the city and even has its own security, which is why the neighborhood was shaken after the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi's residence area has seen an increase in crime this year

🏳️‍🌈b mcarthur (he,him) @bmcarthur17



Trump and Republicans regularly promote violence towards strong, female, political rivals.



Look at what happened to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.



#VoteBlue2022 #FreshResists Nancy Pelosi was the intended target by the intruder who attacked her husband.Trump and Republicans regularly promote violence towards strong, female, political rivals.Look at what happened to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Nancy Pelosi was the intended target by the intruder who attacked her husband.Trump and Republicans regularly promote violence towards strong, female, political rivals.Look at what happened to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.#VoteBlue2022 #FreshResists https://t.co/ZVM18pW2zJ

After news of Paul Pelosi's hospitalization due to an invasion attack went viral, neighbors in the area expressed their shock and concern for their families living in what is considered a safe neighborhood in San Francisco.

While talking to KRON4, one of the residents of the area, Pantea Grover said:

“I didn’t hear anything and usually I feel pretty safe because we have neighborhood security. I woke up and see all the police cars and I feel very scared and very sad about what has happened to Paul. I really don’t know how it could happen, I see [the security] all night they start about 6 p.m. and go until 6 a.m. It’s very, very sad what has happened and I hope he’s OK.”

David DePape was found in Nancy Pelosi's residence after the officers arrived at the location for a "well-being check," following her husband's call to 911.

Discussing the unfortunate incident, Mayor London Breed thanked the emergency services for their quick response.

“The 911 emergency dispatcher who took the call and acted quickly to get first responders to the scene. We are so lucky to have 911 dispatchers who continue to go above and beyond for our City and its residents.”

Mike Sington @MikeSington Assailant entered the Pelosi home looking for Nancy Pelosi through these glass doors in the back of the house. Law enforcement experts believe that triggered an alarm that got the police to the home so quickly, they actually witnessed the attack on Pelosi’s husband. Assailant entered the Pelosi home looking for Nancy Pelosi through these glass doors in the back of the house. Law enforcement experts believe that triggered an alarm that got the police to the home so quickly, they actually witnessed the attack on Pelosi’s husband. https://t.co/xhQKXepx4H

However, while talking to Politico, interior designer Natalie Loggins stated that Nancy Pelosi's family has seen several violent incidents over the years, from anti-war protesters to severed pig heads, but this violent assault was something out of the imagination.

“It goes way far and beyond to break in and to actually hurt someone. [I am] really disgusted, of course, that there could be this type of violence against elected officials and their family.”

San Francisco has seen an increase in crime over the past several months. According to data processed by the the San Francisco Police Department, the crime rate has risen by 7.4 percent in 2022, compared to last year. While there is a decrease in the number of homicides, other crimes like theft and assaults have risen.

Poll : 0 votes