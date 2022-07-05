What happened to Skepta ? Fans extend support as rapper rushed to hospital with mystery illness

Skepta has been hospitalized following some health issues.

The rapper posted a picture on his Instagram story where he can be seen in a hospital gown. In the story, he wrote, "Say a little prayer for me." The reason for his hospitalization has not been revealed.

He is currently on tour and was scheduled to perform at Portugal's Rolling Loud Festival on July 7, 2022. However, no update about his appearance at the festival is available as yet.

Fans express their concern for Skepta amid news of rapper's hospitalization

Also known as Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr.,the rapper does not have any known history of serious health issues, creating an even bigger mystery around the possible reasons behind him being admitted to the hospital.

When he announced the news on Instagram, the artist's die-hard fans sent him their best wishes.

D🧘🏾‍♀️ @damollaaa My baby skepta is in the hospital i can’t breathe. My baby skepta is in the hospital i can’t breathe.

Susan Smith @sm93706970

He can't be that bad if he is taking snaps of himself from his hospital bed 🤨 Adele's 'ex' Skepta rushed to hospital with a mystery illness mol.im/a/10981147 via @DailyMailCeleb He can't be that bad if he is taking snaps of himself from his hospital bed 🤨 Adele's 'ex' Skepta rushed to hospital with a mystery illness mol.im/a/10981147 via @DailyMailCelebHe can't be that bad if he is taking snaps of himself from his hospital bed 🤨

Maggie-Too @tooomaggie Skepta asks for prayers after sharing picture from hospital bed a.msn.com/01/en-gb/AAZbu… Skepta asks for prayers after sharing picture from hospital bed a.msn.com/01/en-gb/AAZbu…

Are Skepta and Adele dating?

Skepta and Adele sparked dating rumours (Images via Joseph Okpako and Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

While Adele has never revealed much about her personal life, there have been rumors about her relationship with the rapper.

Both the artists were raised in the same area and have continuously praised and supported each other on social media. Following her split from Simon Konecki in 2019, Adele and Skepta have been spotted together on different occasions. However, neither have specifically addressed their relationship rumours in public.

The rapper once visited Adele in LA, where sources revealed that they went shopping at a Prada discount store. A fellow shopper spoke to a news outlet and said that during the shopping trip, Adele was giving her opinion on the outfits that he was choosing.

The duo also ignited relationship rumors when they were spotted together at James Corden's birthday party and then at Otherworld in Haggerston, East London.

Exploring Skepta's career in music

The rapper released his first studio album, Greatest Hits, in 2007 followed by his second album, Microphone Champion. His third album, Doin' It Again, was released in 2011.

The 39-year-old released his fourth studio album, Konnichiwa, in 2016. He was then featured on ASAP Rocky's 2018 song, Praise the Lord, which was a hit. His next album, Ignorance Is Bliss, was released in 2019 and became popular in 15 countries.

He collaborated with rappers Chip and Young Adz for his next album, Insomnia. Released in 2020, it was Joseph's third album to reach the top 10 of the UK Albums Chart. He was also nominated for three Brit Awards, including the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist.

Joseph had a heavy influence on contemporary British popular culture as a key figure in the grime scene and he appeared on Debrett's 2017 list of the most influential people in the UK.

