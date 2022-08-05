When was Dick Cheney Vice-President? Former VP rips into Donald Trump in fiery new ad supporting daughter, Liz Cheney

Former US Vice-President Dick Cheney recently appeared in a new campaign ad supporting his daughter Liz Cheney, who is currently running a re-election bid in Wyoming against Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.

In the fiery ad, the elder Cheney can be seen slamming former US President Donald Trump by calling him “a coward” and a “threat to our republic”:

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual that was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.”

The 46th Vice-President continued:

“He lost his election, and he lost big. I know that he knows it and deep down, I think most Republicans know it.”

Dick Cheney further praised his daughter and lauded her for “honoring her oath to the Constitution,” siding with the “truth” and doing the right thing.

“Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again in the Oval Office and she will succeed.”

He also announced that he was proud to vote for Liz Cheney and said he hoped the public would elect her too:

“I am Dick Cheney, I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you will too.”

Dick Cheney served as the 46th Vice president of the United States between 2001 and 2009 under President George W. Bush. Meanwhile, his daughter Liz has been the U.S. representative for Wyoming's at-large congressional district since 2017.

She previously served as the chair of the House Republican Conference between 2019 and 2021. However, Liz was one of the few Republicans to turn on Donald Trump following the January 6 Capitol Attack and one of the only 10 GOP members who voted to impeach the former President.

Everything to know about Dick Cheney

Dick Cheney has served as the 46th vice president of the United States between 2001 and 2009 (Image via David Hume Kennerly via GettyImages)

Dick Cheney is the former Vice-President of the U.S. and the former Secretary of Defense, both under the administration of President George W. Bush. He was born to Richard Herbert Cheney and Marjorie Lauraine on January 30, 1941, in Nebraska and grew up in Wyoming.

The politician attended Yale University in 1959 but failed to graduate before earning his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Wyoming in 1965. He also earned his master’s degree in the same major and from the same university in 1966.

Cheney was also a doctoral candidate at the University of Wisconsin before moving to Washington, D.C., as a congressional fellow in 1968. He also started working under the administration of President Richard Nixon in 1969 and then started serving as a deputy assistant to President Gerald Ford in 1974. He also became the latter’s chief of staff between 1975 and 1977.

The following year, he was voted in as a conservative member of the House of Representatives from Wyoming and worked on issues surrounding gun control, abortion and environmental regulation, among others.

Following his stint in the House of Representatives, Cheney started serving as secretary of defense under President Bush’s administration between 1989 and 1993. As part of his role, he presided over the US military invasion of Panama and the contribution of US forces in the Persian Gulf War.

Cheney went on to become a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute after Bush lost his re-election in 1992. He also became the chairman and CEO of the Halliburton Company in 1995.

After George W. Bush confirmed his nomination as a US presidential candidate, Cheney started heading the committee in search of the vice presidential candidate. He was ultimately elected the 46th vice-president of the US in 2000 and served in office until 2009.

Dick Cheney continued to be active on the political scene even after leaving office in 2009. He often spoke on political issues and appeared frequently in the public eye. On a personal front, Cheney married Lynne Vincent in 1964.

The pair welcomed daughters together, Elizabeth and Mary. Cheney has suffered from cardiac issues throughout his lifetime. One of his first mild cardiac arrests took place back in 1978. Nearly a decade later, he underwent quadruple-bypass surgery.

The former Vice-President had his fifth cardiac arrest in 2010 and underwent a heart transplant in 2012. Dick Cheney published his memoir, In My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir, in 2011. His second book, Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America, was published in 2015.

