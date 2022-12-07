Fans root for Avatar: The Way of Water to win Oscar after world premiere

James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water was screened in London and has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics. A sequel to 2009's Avatar, the movie is set more than ten years after the events depicted in Cameron's original film and continues to portray the numerous struggles that the Sully family faces.
Fans on Twitter have been rooting for the film's Oscar win next year ever since the first reactions have been revealed. One user mentioned that there is ''simply no way'' the film won't be a ''major'' Oscar contender.
Twitter roots for Avatar: The Way of Water to win Oscar following press screening in London
Several fans and critics took to Twitter to share their views on Avatar: The Way of Water. Many fans believe the film could be an Oscar contender, while several other critics have praised various aspects of the movie, including the story and visuals.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Overall, the reviews have been extremely positive, further increasing the hype around the movie. Set to be released in theaters on December 16, 2022, Avatar 2 is reportedly set to break several major box-office records.
A brief look at Avatar: The Way of Water plot, trailer, and cast
The story of Avatar: The Way of Water is set many years after the events that unfolded in Cameron's 2009 film. The official synopsis of the movie, according to Avatar's YouTube channel, reads:
''Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.''
The official trailer for the movie offers a peek into its stunningly crafted world replete with several returning fan-favorite characters. The aquatic world that the movie is set in gives it a unique vibe compared to the original 2009 movie.
Although the trailer is close to two and a half minutes, it doesn't give away too many crucial plot details but sets the movie's mood. Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect another enthralling adventure film that does full justice to the iconic 2009 film.
The movie features several prominent actors in its cast, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña in the lead roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively. The two had earlier played the same roles in the 2009 movie, and it'll be interesting to see how the film explores their relationship in the upcoming sequel.
Besides the Avatar film series, Sam Worthington is best known for his performances in various popular shows and films like Terminator Salvation, Clash of the Titans, Under the Banner of Heaven, and many more. Zoe Saldaña's notable acting credits include Guardians of the Galaxy, Amsterdam, and I Kill Giants, to name a few.
Don't forget to watch Avatar: The Way of Water in cinemas on Friday, December 16, 2022.