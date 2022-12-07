Fans root for Avatar: The Way of Water to win Oscar after world premiere

James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water was screened in London and has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics. A sequel to 2009's Avatar, the movie is set more than ten years after the events depicted in Cameron's original film and continues to portray the numerous struggles that the Sully family faces.

Fans on Twitter have been rooting for the film's Oscar win next year ever since the first reactions have been revealed. One user mentioned that there is ''simply no way'' the film won't be a ''major'' Oscar contender.

Pete Hammond @DeadlinePete There is simply no way Avatar: The Way Of Water won’t be a major Oscar contender. Just stunning in every way! There is simply no way Avatar: The Way Of Water won’t be a major Oscar contender. Just stunning in every way!

Twitter roots for Avatar: The Way of Water to win Oscar following press screening in London

Several fans and critics took to Twitter to share their views on Avatar: The Way of Water. Many fans believe the film could be an Oscar contender, while several other critics have praised various aspects of the movie, including the story and visuals.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

SixthPlaceOscarPolls @OscarPolls Who's going to win Best Production Design (2023) (November, Final Round)



Avatar: The Way of Water



Babylon



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Elvis Who's going to win Best Production Design (2023) (November, Final Round)Avatar: The Way of WaterBabylonBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvis

Brian Rowe 🏳️‍🌈🍿🎃 @mrbrianrowe My early Oscar nomination predictions for Best Film Editing...



-Avatar: The Way of Water

-Babylon

-Elvis

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Top Gun: Maverick



What are your picks? My early Oscar nomination predictions for Best Film Editing...-Avatar: The Way of Water-Babylon-Elvis-Everything Everywhere All at Once-Top Gun: MaverickWhat are your picks? https://t.co/Nfr5Xb89X1

Brian Rowe 🏳️‍🌈🍿🎃 @mrbrianrowe My early Oscar nomination predictions for Best Cinematography…



-Avatar: The Way of Water

-Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)

-Empire of Light

-The Fabelmans

-Top Gun: Maverick



What are your picks? My early Oscar nomination predictions for Best Cinematography…-Avatar: The Way of Water-Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)-Empire of Light-The Fabelmans-Top Gun: MaverickWhat are your picks? https://t.co/aMRn46LBFP

Joe Reid @joereid Absolutely willing to support AVATAR 2 winning Best Picture if it means that a second Oscar for James Cameron will finally be enough. Absolutely willing to support AVATAR 2 winning Best Picture if it means that a second Oscar for James Cameron will finally be enough.

kevin l. lee @Klee_FilmReview If you loved how Top Gun: Maverick wore its heart on its sleeve and told its story with the utmost sincerity, then Avatar: The Way of Water will speak to you. It comes from a deeply rooted love and joy, and James Cameron knows exactly how to translate that into a universal epic. If you loved how Top Gun: Maverick wore its heart on its sleeve and told its story with the utmost sincerity, then Avatar: The Way of Water will speak to you. It comes from a deeply rooted love and joy, and James Cameron knows exactly how to translate that into a universal epic. https://t.co/PLacWqjji8

The Oscar Expert @expert_oscar #AvatarTheWayOfWater : main takeaway: the underwater scenes are amazing. Visuals are immersive and crisp, (48 fps surprisingly good). Puts most recent blockbusters to shame. As with the first, the storytelling serves the overall experience just fine but isn’t mind blowing. #AvatarTheWayOfWater: main takeaway: the underwater scenes are amazing. Visuals are immersive and crisp, (48 fps surprisingly good). Puts most recent blockbusters to shame. As with the first, the storytelling serves the overall experience just fine but isn’t mind blowing. https://t.co/dBL6uKeFdV

kevin l. lee @Klee_FilmReview James Cameron now has not two but THREE of the best sequels ever made. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is incredible. The effects and action is, yes, breathtaking. But it is the story this time that’s the beating heart. It’s more personal, complicated, emotional. Wow, it really soars. James Cameron now has not two but THREE of the best sequels ever made. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is incredible. The effects and action is, yes, breathtaking. But it is the story this time that’s the beating heart. It’s more personal, complicated, emotional. Wow, it really soars. https://t.co/P5aA7dqG0U

Overall, the reviews have been extremely positive, further increasing the hype around the movie. Set to be released in theaters on December 16, 2022, Avatar 2 is reportedly set to break several major box-office records.

A brief look at Avatar: The Way of Water plot, trailer, and cast

The story of Avatar: The Way of Water is set many years after the events that unfolded in Cameron's 2009 film. The official synopsis of the movie, according to Avatar's YouTube channel, reads:

''Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.''

The official trailer for the movie offers a peek into its stunningly crafted world replete with several returning fan-favorite characters. The aquatic world that the movie is set in gives it a unique vibe compared to the original 2009 movie.

Although the trailer is close to two and a half minutes, it doesn't give away too many crucial plot details but sets the movie's mood. Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect another enthralling adventure film that does full justice to the iconic 2009 film.

The movie features several prominent actors in its cast, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña in the lead roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively. The two had earlier played the same roles in the 2009 movie, and it'll be interesting to see how the film explores their relationship in the upcoming sequel.

Besides the Avatar film series, Sam Worthington is best known for his performances in various popular shows and films like Terminator Salvation, Clash of the Titans, Under the Banner of Heaven, and many more. Zoe Saldaña's notable acting credits include Guardians of the Galaxy, Amsterdam, and I Kill Giants, to name a few.

Don't forget to watch Avatar: The Way of Water in cinemas on Friday, December 16, 2022.

