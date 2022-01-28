"Where are the plus-size male models?": Valentino draws flak over size representation

Italian fashion house Valentino took a huge leap during the Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection when they brought inclusivity to the runway. The label broke the traditional approach by showcasing the collection on people free of barriers of age and size.

However, what bothered many was that the idea of inclusivity was reserved for women. The show didn't see any such statement being made when it came to male models. Diet Prada, the fashion inspector, pointed out the difference between the two in a sentimental post on their Instagram handle.

The post read,

"Men have become such a welcome addition to the couture roster as well, with exciting formal wear propositions that will hopefully save us from an awards season full of boring black tuxedos. Can we expect to see a plus-size male model in the next show? We can dream!"

How long till we see men's inclusivity at Valentino Haute Couture show?

While all the fans loved the idea of inclusivity on Valentino's Haute Couture 2022 runway, they wished to see inclusivity in menswear as well.

"Men come in all shapes and sizes too," commented one Instagram user. "When are we gonna get male body diversity tho," commented another. Most of these comments came from men, and it seems like Valentino needs to up their game and make men feel just as valued as women.

The perfect campaign with a tiny obstruction

While some in the public were engaged in the debate over inclusivity, others were extremely excited about the collection and even the small step taken by the label towards body-positivity was greatly appreciated.

The label's creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli brought in the the campaign for body and age positivity in the fashion industry through this 2022 Summer-Spring Haute Couture show. According to the show notes,

"The goal was to create a canon that reflects the richness and diversity of the contemporary world and promoting an idea of beauty that is not absolute.” The designer “imagined this Valentino Anatomy of Couture collection not on one single and idealized house model, but on a variety of women with different body frames and ages.”

However, the one who stole the hearts of many people and gave a kick start to the avant-grande show was Kristen McMenamy. Many were excited to see a fabulous, grey-haired person take centre-stage at the show.

Utilizing the idea of body-positivity turned out great for the label even if they fell short in some places. What is your take on it?

