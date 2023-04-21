Barbie x Gap apparel collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

American clothing and accessories label, Gap, is partnering with the Mattel-owned label Barbie to launch their first apparel collection.

The apparel collection of the duo celebrates the spirit of inclusivity and individuality. Gap announced the partnership with Barbie on April 19, 2023 via a press release.

The collaborative apparel collection is inspired by the Mattel's portfolio of the Barbie brand and Gap's signature logos and icons, which have dressed multiple generations since 1969. Under an otherwise long-term partnership between Mattel and Gap, the first collaborative collection will be Gap x Barbie.

Barbie is one of the most recognized franchises under the Mattel group, so a collaborative collection between the two was natural. The collaborative collection between Barbie and Gap is slated to be released via the e-commerce site and select stores of Gap, Mattel creations, Mattel's collection and direct-to-consumer platforms, starting May 23, 2023.

More about upcoming Barbie x Gap apparel collection

Upcoming Barbie x Gap apparel collection is a part of the long-term collaboration between Mattel and Gap. (Image via Gap)

The collaborative apparel collection of the duo is dropping right ahead the premiere of the Barbie movie, which is launching in late May, 2023.

Gap is the latest to collaborate with the fashion doll label, after many other labels, including Karl Lagerfeld, Moschino, Balmain. To celebrate the launh of the latest movie, which features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Gap, is partnering with Mattel Inc.

Barbie's drop will be the first product launch, but it's expected that many other drops will come from Mattel's portfolio, including American Girl and Hot Wheels.

In a press release, Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel, said about the latest release:

“We are excited to partner with Gap to combine Mattel’s iconic brand portfolio with Gap’s signature products. We look forward to working together to offer our fans fun, quality clothing for the entire family, plus a new way to embrace their favorite Mattel brands, franchises, characters and stories.”

Christopher Goble, head of merchandising at Gap, also commented on the latest collaborative efforts between the two labels:

“Gap’s partnership with Mattel represents two iconic brands collaborating on products that customers can wear as a family, pets included, and have fun. Each launch will celebrate our optimistic spirit of individuality and connection through creative expression and play. I can’t wait for people around the world to create memories with Gap x Mattel.”

The collaborative apparel collection will offer multiple items like skirts, tees, denim, button downs, logos hoodies and accessories.

The American clothing label also announced that they will also include collection of pet apparel designed by them. The collaborative collection will feature product icons featuring co-branded branding in their signature arch typeface.

Other than the collaborative collection between the duo, the label also announced via a press release that they will be unveiling an apparel collection with Hot Wheels. The collaborative collection will be released in family sizes starting from May 23, 2023, in both the label's store and sites in the price range of $24-69.

