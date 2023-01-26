"Can't be worse than Fast n Furious": Hot Wheels live-action movie announcement leaves the internet divided

Mattel Films is at it again with the new Hot Wheels live-action movie!
Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson are the scriptwriters for this car-revving movie and Ronnie Brenner, the executive producer of Mattel Films, vice producer Kevin McKeon and creative executive Andrew Scannell are responsible for creating the film.
The feature making this announcement public said that this movie is:
“A high-throttle actioner, which will showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks, and motorcycles.”
The announcement of a 54-year-old franchise production has left many stunned on Twitter. The reactions and frenzied comments are worth a read!
A Twitter user, referring to themselves as The Vaughn, tweeted:
The user's comments are just the beginning of viewers' opinions on the film.
"But...why?" Disappointed to excited reactions from Twitterati and TikTokers
From awe-struck to disappointed, Twitter users have much to say about the live-action take on the movie.
Hot Wheels fans and those who associate their childhood with small toys are elated with the news of a live-action film just for their beloved cars. Whereas others are confused and surprised as to why a toy-focused movie would be considered.
With the news spreading wide and far, the reactions and comments are overflowing from all perspectives.
What can viewers expect from this announcement?
Viewers around the world wait for the movie's release with utmost excitement - whether it is to make fun of the movie or to enjoy it is still thoroughly under consideration.
The toy brand has surely made its name, but people have been questioning if the movie will be another version of Cars or Fast and Furious. If so, it wouldn't excite the crowd at all, being almost the 10th version of a series that people have enjoyed before.
Others believe the movie will cater to a younger audience, making it the perfect crossover between Cars and, Fast and Furious.
The decision is yet to be made and is based on the script, putting it in the capable hands of writers who have worked on movies like Transformers and G.I. Joe.
Past cinematic projects related to Hot Wheels
From 1969 to 1971, Hot Wheels was an animated series airing on television. It featured characters in the form of toys (quite similar to the concept of Cars). The series was based on the characters' adventures on an island called Hot Wheels City.
An animated show called Hot Wheels Battle Force 5 came out in 2011. The show aired for two seasons and was quite popular. It was based on a group of drivers (all teenagers) who battled aliens and an alien invasion with the twist - they used high-tech vehicles to save the Earth and protect its people.
Lastly, Netflix released a series called Hot Wheels: Race to Win in 2018. The series followed a small group of friends as they raced and competed against each other and different racers. Their goal was to be the best brand racers in the world.
Although a release date is yet to be disclosed, fans hope it will be sooner rather than later.