"Can't be worse than Fast n Furious": Hot Wheels live-action movie announcement leaves the internet divided

Mattel Films is at it again with the new Hot Wheels live-action movie!

Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson are the scriptwriters for this car-revving movie and Ronnie Brenner, the executive producer of Mattel Films, vice producer Kevin McKeon and creative executive Andrew Scannell are responsible for creating the film.

The feature making this announcement public said that this movie is:

“A high-throttle actioner, which will showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks, and motorcycles.”

The announcement of a 54-year-old franchise production has left many stunned on Twitter. The reactions and frenzied comments are worth a read!

A Twitter user, referring to themselves as The Vaughn, tweeted:

The user's comments are just the beginning of viewers' opinions on the film.

"But...why?" Disappointed to excited reactions from Twitterati and TikTokers

From awe-struck to disappointed, Twitter users have much to say about the live-action take on the movie.

Guillermo @Tristia89589397 @DiscussingFilm Barbie and now this??love that Mattel is going all in with live action @DiscussingFilm Barbie and now this??love that Mattel is going all in with live action

Blake ™ @NeilNevins @DiscussingFilm It should end with a post-credits tease where Margot Robbie Barbie steps out of one of the cars and we find out there’s going to be a Barbie driving movie @DiscussingFilm It should end with a post-credits tease where Margot Robbie Barbie steps out of one of the cars and we find out there’s going to be a Barbie driving movie

Broomy Kaboomy @BroomyKaboomy



Red truck looked at green car's girl.



Green car didn't like that, so he confronts red truck.

They bar fight.



Purple muscle car steps in and wrecks the whole bar.



The cars disagree about purple muscle car's handling of the situation. Purple car dies at end. @DiscussingFilm The script is like:Red truck looked at green car's girl.Green car didn't like that, so he confronts red truck.They bar fight.Purple muscle car steps in and wrecks the whole bar.The cars disagree about purple muscle car's handling of the situation. Purple car dies at end. @DiscussingFilm The script is like:Red truck looked at green car's girl.Green car didn't like that, so he confronts red truck.They bar fight.Purple muscle car steps in and wrecks the whole bar.The cars disagree about purple muscle car's handling of the situation. Purple car dies at end.

Macroplanet @macroplanet @DiscussingFilm if this isn't a futuristic speed racer-esque adventure i will not be buying a ticket @DiscussingFilm if this isn't a futuristic speed racer-esque adventure i will not be buying a ticket

Jack @JackLFCp @DiscussingFilm This is why the film industry is dying @DiscussingFilm This is why the film industry is dying

Hot Wheels fans and those who associate their childhood with small toys are elated with the news of a live-action film just for their beloved cars. Whereas others are confused and surprised as to why a toy-focused movie would be considered.

With the news spreading wide and far, the reactions and comments are overflowing from all perspectives.

What can viewers expect from this announcement?

Viewers around the world wait for the movie's release with utmost excitement - whether it is to make fun of the movie or to enjoy it is still thoroughly under consideration.

The toy brand has surely made its name, but people have been questioning if the movie will be another version of Cars or Fast and Furious. If so, it wouldn't excite the crowd at all, being almost the 10th version of a series that people have enjoyed before.

Others believe the movie will cater to a younger audience, making it the perfect crossover between Cars and, Fast and Furious.

The decision is yet to be made and is based on the script, putting it in the capable hands of writers who have worked on movies like Transformers and G.I. Joe.

Past cinematic projects related to Hot Wheels

From 1969 to 1971, Hot Wheels was an animated series airing on television. It featured characters in the form of toys (quite similar to the concept of Cars). The series was based on the characters' adventures on an island called Hot Wheels City.

An animated show called Hot Wheels Battle Force 5 came out in 2011. The show aired for two seasons and was quite popular. It was based on a group of drivers (all teenagers) who battled aliens and an alien invasion with the twist - they used high-tech vehicles to save the Earth and protect its people.

Lastly, Netflix released a series called Hot Wheels: Race to Win in 2018. The series followed a small group of friends as they raced and competed against each other and different racers. Their goal was to be the best brand racers in the world.

Although a release date is yet to be disclosed, fans hope it will be sooner rather than later.

Poll : 0 votes