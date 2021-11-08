Why did Dwayne Johnson leave the Fast and Furious franchise?

Dwayne Johnson left the Fast and Furious franchise because he had a fall out with his co-star Vin Diesel.

During the making of The Fate of the Furious in 2017, Johnson made it absolutely clear that he won't be a part of any of the other films in the Fast and Furious series.

Back in 2016-17, when rumors about Johnson and Diesel's argument broke out, The Rock took to his social media handles and wrote a post, which he later deleted. The post instigated a feud between the two stars which went on for the next two years.

The post read the following:

"Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Cnady a****. When you watch this movie next April(F8), and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes, and my blood is legit boiling- you're right."

Vin Diesel recently asked Dwayne Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise

In a recent Instagram post, Diesel asked the WWE icon to return to the franchise. In his post, Diesel referred to Dwayne Johnson as his "little brother" and claimed that the time has come for him to return for the finale of Fast 10.

"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

As seen in the aforementioned quote, Diesel mentioned that Dwayne Johnson's role of Luke Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else but him.

Lastly, he mentioned that he hopes the former WWE star rises to the occasion and fulfills his destiny.

What do you think of the beef between The Rock and Vin Diesel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

