Which is the best Hot Wheels car in Forza Horizon 5?

Hot Wheels is the first major expansion of Forza Horizon 5, and it includes new content such as a brand new track, story content, and other additions for players to enjoy. While there's no shortage of cars in the latest expansion, the Bad to the Blade 2012 model is ahead of the rest, and players can read on to find out why that is.

Forza Horizon 5 has been one of the best additions to the racing game genre of late. The latest entry in the series takes players to Mexico, where they can race across an open world in picturesque locations. There are plenty of events to partake in and cars to win.

With the Hot Wheels expansion, the list of activities expands to offer more to the players. 10 cars have been made part of the new content, and here are all the details about the best one of the lot.

Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels expansion recreates many childhood dreams

The Hot Wheels expansion has perfectly recreated the metal cars that became popular as toys and lifted the brand to a place of prominence. 10 selected cars have can be unlocked by getting the expansion. While there are some solid options to choose from, the Bad to the Blade 2012 model is the one to have.

The classic from the toy line has great all-around attributes, making it a great pick for the Hot Wheels park and on normal roads. Ranked S2, Bad to the Blade is pretty well-rounded in terms of its abilities.

There are certain advantages to the car that help it shine. It's extremely easy to control and has great handling, which makes it effective to drive, even for beginners.

The acceleration is quite punchy, which goes well with its ability to run consistently at top speeds. Utilizing the boosts in races will help its driver to leave the competition at the back and win races.

Tuning is an essential part of Forza Horizon 5 to enable the different vehicles to achieve their potential. Bad to the Blade 2012 has extensive tuning capabilities that allow players to set up their cars the way they want. The car can be tuned to achieve an X rank that allows a player to use it in all the races outside the Hot Wheels park.

Overall, fans have mostly loved the new content so far, which also includes a massive themed track where they can race against each other, or the AI.

The track is typical of the brand and presents several hazads along its path. Racers will have to be on their feet to drive a race through it and win. There's also a brand new story divided into five parts that will allow the players to enjoy a new narrative.

The Hot Wheels expansion is available as a standalone DLC. Alternatively, players can get it for free with the Premium Edition, Premium Add-ons Bundle, and Expansion bundle of Forza Horizon 5.

